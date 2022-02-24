© Aixtron

Micro LED technology is on the verge of revolutionizing the display industry. The market demand for self-emissive Micro LEDs in the primary colors (RGB) begins to rise strongly. HC Semitek, a Chinese semiconductor technology company, will use Aixtron’s Planetary Systems to meet this demand.

The Chinese chipmaker now relies on the AIX 2800G4-TM (IC2) and AIX G5+ C MOCVD systems – which were shipped back in Q4/2021, a press release reads.

HC Semitek is positioning itself for Micro LED technology. The technology is described to enable unmatched pixel resolution, superior display quality and have much higher current efficacy than existing display technologies. To achieve these benefits, the next generation of LED displays will require millions of micron-range LEDs to be transferred onto one single display, which has urged LED suppliers to develop new mass transfer technologies.

To enable this, large arrays of LED are taken directly from the processed LED wafers, making any upfront wafer binning or sorting of defective chips obsolete. Consequently, it is essential that all epitaxial wafers produced have very tight wavelength distribution and very low level of defects on their surfaces, calling new MOCVD approaches.

Aixtron’s Planetary System features a wafer-level control of the film surface temperature during the epitaxial process.