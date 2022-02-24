Ad
HC Semitek orders Aixtron systems for Micro LED display production

Chinese chipmaker HC Semitek orders Aixtron’s AIX 2800G4-TM and AIX G5+ C to meet the emerging market demand for Micro LED displays.

Micro LED technology is on the verge of revolutionizing the display industry. The market demand for self-emissive Micro LEDs in the primary colors (RGB) begins to rise strongly. HC Semitek, a Chinese semiconductor technology company, will use Aixtron’s Planetary Systems to meet this demand.

The Chinese chipmaker now relies on the AIX 2800G4-TM (IC2) and AIX G5+ C MOCVD systems – which were shipped back in Q4/2021, a press release reads.  

HC Semitek is positioning itself for Micro LED technology. The technology is described to enable unmatched pixel resolution, superior display quality and have much higher current efficacy than existing display technologies. To achieve these benefits, the next generation of LED displays will require millions of micron-range LEDs to be transferred onto one single display, which has urged LED suppliers to develop new mass transfer technologies.

To enable this, large arrays of LED are taken directly from the processed LED wafers, making any upfront wafer binning or sorting of defective chips obsolete. Consequently, it is essential that all epitaxial wafers produced have very tight wavelength distribution and very low level of defects on their surfaces, calling new MOCVD approaches.

Aixtron’s Planetary System features a wafer-level control of the film surface temperature during the epitaxial process.

“AIXTRON has been our trustable and reliable partner for MOCVD solutions over the past 15 years. We are delighted to now strengthen our cooperation in the area of Micro LED products. AIXTRON’s Planetary Technology has been well proven for the best uniformity and low particle performance. We believe this is a key step for the commercialization of Micro LEDs and will reinforce HC Semitek’s leading position in the Display Market,” says Dr. Jianhui Zhou, CEO of HC Semitek, in the press release.

