The orders are from multiple unnamed China-based customers, and include repeat orders for 16 tools from an emerging foundry customer to support its ongoing fab expansion. The company says that shipments are scheduled in two phases, beginning in the first half of 2022.

“Our wet bench systems were developed to meet our customers’ needs for a full range of wet cleaning technologies across multiple nodes,” says Dr. David Wang, ACM’s President and CEO in a press release. “These orders validate ACM’s strategy to expand our portfolio beyond advanced cleaning with a highly competitive product offering. Securing volume orders from new and repeat customers speaks to our success—both with the foundry customer and the broader wet bench market.”

The Ultra C wb wet bench tool include pre-furnace clean, RCA clean, photoresist strip, oxide etch, silicon nitride removal, as well as removal of FEOL poly/oxide or BEOL metal for wafer recycling.