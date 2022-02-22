© Bosch

In an additional move to combat the ongoing global chip shortage, Bosch says that it plans to further extend its wafer fab in Reutlingen. More than EUR 250 million is to be invested in creating new production space and the necessary clean-room facilities between now and 2025.

“We are systematically expanding our manufacturing capacity for semiconductors in Reutlingen,” says Dr. Stefan Hartung, chairman of the board of management of Robert Bosch GmbH, in a press release. “This new investment will not only strengthen our competitive position, but will also benefit our customers and help combat the crisis in the semiconductor supply chain.”

The new investment, which will result in a new extension in Reutlingen, will create an additional 3,600 square metres of clean-room space. As of 2025, this additional capacity will be used to produce semiconductors based on technology already in place at the Reutlingen plant. At the same time, Bosch will also be extending an existing power supply facility and will construct an additional building for media supply systems serving both the new and existing production areas. The new production area is scheduled to go into operation in 2025.

Back in October 2021, The German company disclosed its plans to spend more than EUR 400 million in 2022 – just on expanding its semiconductor operations in Dresden and Reutlingen, Germany, and in Penang, Malaysia. About EUR 50 million of this sum is earmarked for the wafer fab in Reutlingen. In addition, Bosch also announced plans to invest a total of 150 million euros in the creation of additional clean-room space in existing buildings at the Reutlingen facility over the period from 2021 to 2023.

This further expansion of the site, which will see a new extension to the manufacturing facilities, will now supplement these measures. All in all, clean-room space in Reutlingen is set to grow from around 35,000 square metres at present to over 44,000 square metres by the end of 2025. The Reutlingen wafer fabs use 150- and 200-millimeter technology, while the Dresden plant makes chips on 300-millimeter wafers.