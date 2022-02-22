© jirsak dreamstime.com

“It is no secret that high-caliber engineering expertise is in high demand in Silicon Valley,” said Ramakanth Alapati, Chairman and CEO of YES, in a press release. “Our company’s rapid growth has inspired us to widen our technical recruitment efforts to include global engineering talent powerhouses like India. In addition, we feel there is a strong market for reliable, cost-effective YES systems within India’s domestic semiconductor industry.”

Leading YES’s efforts in India will be Dr. Ankineedu Velaga, an engineering executive with more than 35 years of experience spanning engineering and fab operations, customer interaction and retention, and business development support in the US and Asia.

“Ankineedu’s experience in driving teams to improve processes will be a great resource for YES as we scale to meet the challenges of worldwide growth. We will be looking to him to draw upon his impressive track record of building organizations to develop complex semiconductor capital equipment as well as leading organizations to achieve better process development, yields, process control, cycle time, cost, and product quality,” said Rezwan Lateef, President of YES.

Dr. Velaga has held leadership roles with BRIDG, imec, SilTerra, Applied Materials, Avago, and Lucent (among others), and his global management experience extends from the US and the European Union to Malaysia and Singapore.

A sales office will also be located in the Bangalore area.