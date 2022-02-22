© SEMIKRON

The platform, which is optimised for SiC technology, will be used in the unnamed car manufacturer's next generation EV inverters.

SEMIKRON’s fully sintered “Direct Pressed Die“ (DPD) technology, which allows for extremely compact, scalable and reliable inverters, is said to have played a key part to the deal actually going through, the company states in a press release.

Series production is scheduled to start in 2025 and the contract is worth in excess of one billion euros.

Over the past few years, SEMIKRON has pursued its plan to become an automotive supplier, building upon decades of experience in the development and production of power modules.

The strategy SEMIKRON is pursuing here focuses on global trends such as zero emission mobility as a means of combatting climate change. In relation to this, the eMobility market is poised to remain one of the fastest growing markets for power semiconductors in the years ahead. According to business intelligence and strategy research company BIS Research, the number of hybrid and electric vehicles will continue to grow by 23% a year until 2029. And SEMIKRON intends to grow with this market.