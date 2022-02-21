© Murata

The company says in an update that it’s aiming to make the transition as smooth as possible, and that it will continue to provide the same services the new locations.

The sales offices in questions are the Nishitokyo sales office, the Mito branch office, the Shizuoka branch office and the Kobe sales office.

The operations of the Nishitokyo sales office will be transferred to the company’s Tokyo branch office, while the operations of the Mito office will move to the Omiya sales office. The activity at the Shizuoka office will be trensferred to the Nagoya sales office and Murata’s operations at the Kobe sales office will in the future be handled at the company’s head office.



