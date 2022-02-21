© Murata Business | February 21, 2022
Murata to close and merge Japanese sales offices
As part of an ongoing organisational restructuring, Murata Manufacturing, says it will be closing the four sales offices in Japan on March 31, 2022 – the operations will then be transferred to other locations.
The company says in an update that it’s aiming to make the transition as smooth as possible, and that it will continue to provide the same services the new locations.
The sales offices in questions are the Nishitokyo sales office, the Mito branch office, the Shizuoka branch office and the Kobe sales office.
The operations of the Nishitokyo sales office will be transferred to the company’s Tokyo branch office, while the operations of the Mito office will move to the Omiya sales office. The activity at the Shizuoka office will be trensferred to the Nagoya sales office and Murata’s operations at the Kobe sales office will in the future be handled at the company’s head office.
Fusion WW acquires electronic component testing center Global sourcing specialist Fusion Worldwide, announces that the company has acquired Prosemi Mfg Pte Ltd, a large-scale electronic component test house in Singapore.
A guide for choosing the right RF amplifier for your application Question: How do I choose the right RF amplifier and what are their differences?
Sponsored content by Siemens EDAWhere IC design and verification innovation meets tomorrow Siemens EDA helps you engineer a smarter future faster by addressing your technology, design, and system-level scaling challenge. Join us virtually on March 22 and learn how Siemens EDA’s innovative products and solutions help engineers conquer design challenges in the increasingly complex worlds of board and chip design.
Rutger Wijburg to take on the role as COO of Infineon Dr. Rutger Wijburg will join Infineon Technologies as the company new Chief Operations Officer on 1 April 2022. He will succeed Jochen Hanebeck, who will take over from Dr. Reinhard Ploss as the new Chief Executive Officer.
New annual and quarterly sales records for X-FAB Specialty foundry group, X-FAB, says it achieved new annual and quarterly sales records, following five quarters of consecutive growth.
HARMAN acquires mixed reality company Apostera Samsung subsidiary, HARMAN International, is acquiring Germany-based automotive technology company Apostera.
BE Semiconductor's 2021 net income grew by more than 100% The manufacturer of assembly equipment for the semiconductor industry saw it 2021 revenue, orders and net income increase 72.8%, 98.9% and 113.5%, respectively.
Sponsored content by KyzenSmart pH Employment in Electronics Cleaning Cleaning is a dynamic process. No one single facet can be studied on its own. Soil loading (flux, and other assembly contaminants), temperature, exposure time, mechanical energy, and the cleaning agent all react together within the wash process. These interactions affect the entire cleaning process, wash, rinse, and the environment. The pH of a cleaning agent affects the entire cleaning process.
Micron has diversified sourcing for its noble gases Following reports of a potential disruption of supply of noble gases, particularly neon, due to the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Micron announces that the company has diversified sourcing for all of its noble gases.
Micron's Crucial Ballistix product lines reaches end of life Micron announces in a press release that the company has decided to adjust its business strategy for Crucial memory.
Bosch provides an update on Malaysian expansion In the summer of 2020, Bosch signed an agreement to set up a new semiconductor test center in Penang with the goal that production would commence in 2023. But with the current developments surrounding the pandemic, has that schedule changed at all?
Infineon to invest €2 billion in a new Malaysia frontend fab Updated: The German semiconductor company is looking to fortify its position in power semiconductors by adding significant manufacturing capacities in the field of wide bandgap (SiC and GaN) semiconductors. The company is investing more than EUR 2 billion to build a third module at its site in Kulim, Malaysia.
CONEC set up a third production site in Europe At the end of last year, CONEC Elektronische Bauelemente opened a new production site in Slovakia.
Sennheiser chooses Nordic Semiconductor technology Audio specialist, Sennheiser, has selected Nordic Semiconductor's Bluetooth LE Audio technology to develop a broadcast mode solution for consumer products.
Murata to acquire Resonant for $4.50 per share Murata Electronics North America and RF filter solutions provider Resonant, have entered into a definitive agreement under which Murata will acquire all outstanding shares of Resonant not owned by Murata for USD 4.50 per share in cash.
DENSO to take minority stake in TSMC and Sony fab TSMC, Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation (SSS) and DENSO Corporation announces that DENSO will take a minority stake in Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing (JASM), TSMC’s majority-owned manufacturing subsidiary in Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan.
Intel to acquire Tower Semiconductor for $5.4 billion Following media reports about a potential acquisition, Intel announces that it has reached a definitive agreement under which the US chipmaker will acquire Tower for USD 5.4 billion.
Rogers increase capacity to meet power module substrate demand Rogers Corporation’s Advanced Electronics Solutions announces a further multi-million euro investment into its site in Eschenbach, Germany – adding to the expansion plans announced back in August 2021.
Xilinx is now in the hands of AMD The multi-billion dollar deal which was first announced back in October 2020 has been completed.
Foxconn to form Indian semiconductors joint venture The worlds biggest electronics manufacturer has signed an MOU with Indian natural resources conglomerate, Vedanta, to form a joint venture company that will manufacture semiconductors in India.
UMC temporarily suspends production at HeJian fab United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) has suspended production at its 8-inch wafer fab subsidiary, HeJian Technology, located in Suzhou, China, after the company suspected an employee had contracted a COVID-19 infection.
Galaxy Semiconductor to acquire Ippon Innovation Galaxy Semiconductor, a provider of data analytics solutions, says it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Ippon Innovation of Toulouse, France.
Wafer input starts at earthquake damaged Toshiba line Today, on February 14, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corp is starting the wafer input on the 200-mm line at its Oita operations.
Exaktera acquires ProPhotonix US based illumination solutions provider, Exaktera, announces that it has acquired ProPhotonix, a designer and manufacturer of LED systems and laser diode modules with operations in Ireland and the UK.
Nexperia turns five – plans new investments Nexperia is celebrating five years as an independent entity. Moving forward, Nexperia says it is aggressively targeting an increased market share by seizing on new opportunities as they emerge.
TSMC to hire more than 8,000 new employees in 2022 The worlds largest semiconductor foundry is reportedly planning to go on a hiring spree.
Material contamination at Kioxia / WDC JV fabs In separate press releases, Western Digital Corp. and Kioxia Corporation, inform that contamination of certain material used in its manufacturing processes has occurred and is affecting production operations at both their Yokkaichi and Kitakami JV, flash fabrication facilities.Load more news