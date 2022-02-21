Picosun delivers powder MEMS technology platform to Fraunhofer ISIT
Fraunhofer Institute for Silicon Technology (ISIT) has taken PICOSUN P-300B ALD system into use as their powder MEMS technology platform.
"The technology can be used for various applications, such as microelectronics, MEMS sensors, MEMS actuators and microfluidics. For example, it enables the integration of porous and magnetic 3D microstructures on wafer level", explains Dr. Björn Gojdka, Group Leader at Fraunhofer ISIT, in a press release.
Fraunhofer ISIT PowderMEMS is creating three-dimensional microstructures from a multitude of materials on wafer level. The technology is based on bonding together µm-sized powder particles in a cavity with Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD). The technique is described to have many advantages compared to other manufacturing techniques as it allows using much lower process temperatures compared to a traditional sintering process. The bonded porous structures are thermally and chemically resistant thus enabling their extensive post-processing in a clean room.
"We were looking for a solution for conformal high surface area coating of powder located in trenches. Picosun solution is a perfect fit for this need as we are also looking into scaling up the technology. We are especially happy about the tool's hot wall reactor, versatile precursor sources and its easy maintenance", states Dr. Thomas Lisec, Chief Scientist at Fraunhofer ISIT.