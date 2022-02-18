Rutger Wijburg to take on the role as COO of Infineon
Dr. Rutger Wijburg will join Infineon Technologies as the company new Chief Operations Officer on 1 April 2022. He will succeed Jochen Hanebeck, who will take over from Dr. Reinhard Ploss as the new Chief Executive Officer.
“Electrification and digitalization are major trends of the coming decade. Infineon is investing decisively in its manufacturing capacities in order to satisfy the long-term demand for semiconductor solutions,” says Jochen Hanebeck, current Chief Operations Officer at Infineon, in the press release. “Rutger Wijburg has both the knowledge and the vision to develop Infineon’s operations in the years to come. I’m looking forward to working with him in his new role.”
Wijburg has been with the company since 2018. As Managing Director of Infineon Dresden, he was responsible for the ramp-up of highly automated 300-millimeter production. After taking over as Head of Frontend in the beginning of 2021, Wijburg has focused on expanding wide bandgap capacities and was instrumental in establishing the concept of the 300-millimeter “One Virtual Fab” cluster. He bring more than 30 years of international experience in the semiconductor industry to his new position.
“Based on our structural growth drivers, Infineon is ready to invest in its manufacturing capacity and to extend partnerships in order to deliver to our customers what they need, when they need it,” adds Rutger Wijburg. “Infineon creates a competitive advantage through quality, innovation and cost performance. It will be my priority to further expand our lead over the competition by harnessing our technological leadership, while always keeping an eye on profitable growth.”