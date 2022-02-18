© Infineon Technologies

“Electrification and digitalization are major trends of the coming decade. Infineon is investing decisively in its manufacturing capacities in order to satisfy the long-term demand for semiconductor solutions,” says Jochen Hanebeck, current Chief Operations Officer at Infineon, in the press release. “Rutger Wijburg has both the knowledge and the vision to develop Infineon’s operations in the years to come. I’m looking forward to working with him in his new role.”

Wijburg has been with the company since 2018. As Managing Director of Infineon Dresden, he was responsible for the ramp-up of highly automated 300-millimeter production. After taking over as Head of Frontend in the beginning of 2021, Wijburg has focused on expanding wide bandgap capacities and was instrumental in establishing the concept of the 300-millimeter “One Virtual Fab” cluster. He bring more than 30 years of international experience in the semiconductor industry to his new position.