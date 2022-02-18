Ad
© Harman Business | February 18, 2022

HARMAN acquires mixed reality company Apostera

Samsung subsidiary, HARMAN International, is acquiring Germany-based automotive technology company Apostera.

Apostera’s augmented reality and mixed reality software solutions will expand HARMAN’s automotive product offerings and position the company at the forefront of automotive AR/MR experience design.

“HARMAN is dedicated to delivering in-car experiences with the speed and flexibility of consumer technology together with the reliability and performance of automotive grade solutions,” says Christian Sobottka, President, Automotive Division, HARMAN in a press release. “By seamlessly blending AR with the physical environment, Apostera’s mixed reality solution furthers this goal, transforming any display in the car into a richly contextual experience.”

Apostera’s mixed reality solution combines Augmented Reality, Machine Learning, Computer Vision, and sensor fusion in a hardware-agnostic software platform. 

“We are proud to join HARMAN, a visionary leader in automotive technologies that has been central to the digital transformation of the industry,” says Andrey Golubinskiy, CEO of Apostera. “The scale and reach that HARMAN will bring to our technologies will propel their adoption as the industry benchmark and bring richer in-vehicle experiences to more drivers than ever before.”

Apostera’s employees will join HARMAN as part of the company's Automotive division.

A new, better way to optimize a signal chain with a continuous-time sigma-delta converter Question: Why should I consider using CTSD ADCs to improve my signal chain design?
