© Besi

Looking at BE Semiconductor's fourth quarter performance, the company recorded revenue of EUR 171.7 million, an increase of 56.5% compared with 4Q20. When compared with 3Q21, revenues were down 17.6%, primarily due to deferral of shipments caused by flood at one of the company's Malaysian production facilities and also lower revenue from mobile applications.

Fourth quarter 2021 orders amounted to EUR 202.6 million down 3.2% when compared to 3Q21 but up 28.8% when compared to the same quarter a year ago.

Net income for the quarter amounted to EUR 67.1 million, a decline of 20.3% from 3Q21 – principally due to the adverse impact of the flood. However, net income grew 50.4% YoY.

For the full year of 2021 the company recorded revenues of EUR 749.3 million, an increase of EUR 315.7 million, or 72.8% from 202. The company says that this was primarily driven by an increase in demand for mobile applications from new 5G smartphone cycle, recovering automotive and computing end-user markets and increased investment by Chinese customers

Orders for the full year amounted to EUR 939.1 million, an YoY increase of 98.9% as a result of broad-based demand across Besi’s principal end-user markets, customers and geographies. Net income for 2021 ended up at EUR 282.4 million, an increase of EUR 150.1 million, or 113.5%.