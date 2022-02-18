© micron

As pointed out by TrendForce just a few days ago, Ukraine is a major supplier of raw material gases for semiconductors including neon, argon, krypton, and xenon. The country supplies nearly 70% of the world's neon gas capacity.

While the proportion of neon gas used in semiconductor processes is not necessarily as high as in other industries – it is still a vital resource. Meaning that if supply of materials is cut off, there will be an impact on the industry.

Due to the concern in semiconductor industry following the media reports, Micron has provided a statement regarding its noble gas supply.

"Micron has diversified sourcing for all of our noble gases, and our supply of neon is primarily sourced and originates from various suppliers across the European Union, United States and Asia. Additionally, we maintain appropriate inventories of noble gases to support our business, have several long-term supply agreements with key suppliers and are working closely with them to ensure uninterrupted supply," the statement reads.