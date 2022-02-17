© Crucial

Micron says it will discontinue its Crucial Ballistix, Crucial Ballistix MAX and Crucial Ballistix MAX RGB product lines.

"The company will intensify its focus on the development of Micron’s DDR5 client and server product roadmap, along with the expansion of the Crucial memory and storage product portfolio," the press release reads.

Teresa Kelley, Vice President and General Manager, Micron Commercial Products Group says in the press release that the company remains focused on growing its NVMe and Portable SSD product categories, which both offer storage solutions for PC and console gamers. Additionally, Crucial JEDEC standard DDR5 memory provides mainstream gamers with DDR5-enabled computers with better high-speed performance, data transfers and bandwidth than previously available with Crucial Ballistix memory.”