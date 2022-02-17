© CONEC Elektronische Bauelemente

The boom in automation technology, the order backlog in mechanical engineering and the overall economic environment are said to have been the triggers for the decision to further expand the existing production capacities.

"Our employees at the two production sites in Europe have been under enormous strain in recent weeks and months – not only because of the good order situation, but also because they still have to work under Corona conditions. – We could not cope with the increase in orders at the two production sites in Lippstadt and Loucka (Czech Republic) with overtime alone," says Sven Holtgrewe, Managing Director of the CONEC Group in a press release.

Due to this, the company has decided to establish a third production site in Europe. The new production site in Giraltovce is located in eastern Slovakia where CONEC has rented production space in an existing industrial building.

Phase 1 started with 1,000 square metres at the end of 2021, with a further 900 square metres of production space to be added by the end of 2022. Since early in October 2021, 100 jobs have been created. By the end of this year, the company says it expects that the number of employees will grow to 300.

Currently, production at the new site focuses is on the product areas M8/M12/7/8″ field-attachable connectors as well as on the D-SUB and IP67 D-SUB series. Other product areas will be added as the company expands and adds automation.