Using Nordic’s nRF5340 System-on-Chip (SoC), Sennheiser will deliver consumer audio solutions that make audio accessible to people who may be hard-of-hearing, or are living in a noisy home environment, both of which could benefit from a volume boost.

“We were looking for a reliable short-range Bluetooth LE Audio wireless solution for some upcoming products,” says Stephan Lietz, Director Development Consumer Division at Sennheiser, in a press release. “These short-range solutions should enable an individual to run around a flat or house without the audio signal being dropped. This through-wall range and reliability is very important to consumers, and one of the many reasons we selected Nordic Semiconductor as our development partner.”

When compared to the Classic Bluetooth protocol, the Bluetooth LE Audio standard introduces the new LC3 codec, lower latency, and improved power consumption along with several brand-new user features.