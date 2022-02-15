© Rogers Corporation

The company says in a press release that this additional investment will increase capacity of curamik AMB (Active Metal Brazed) and DBC (Direct Bonded Copper) substrates, allowing Rogers to meet the growing demand in the automotive, renewable energy and industrial market segments.

The first phase of the expansion is expected to be completed in the second half of 2022, with ongoing increases coming on line throughout next year.

“This investment is a clear demonstration of our commitment to meet the increasing performance and volume requirements of our global customers”, says Roger Tushingham – VP and GM of curamik, in a press release. “For many years our teams have done an exceptional job of providing our customers with innovative power substrate solutions that they can rely on. This expansion in capacity will help us meet the expectations of our loyal existing customers, in addition to allowing us to service the ever-expanding customer base in the markets that we serve.”

While not specifying the amount the company is investing, Roger states that this is the latest in a series of investments totaling tens of millions of euro in the production capacity and capability at the Eschenbach site. While earlier investments have been focused on advanced AMB capability, this current investment round is aimed at increasing the capability and capacity across the entire curamik portfolio.