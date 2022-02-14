© Paul Sakuma AMD

When the deal was originally announced on October 27, 2020, it was valued at USD 35 billion. But following the rise of AMD's stock – the price tag has gone up quite a bit.

Upon close, Xilinx stockholders received 1.7234 shares of AMD common stock – at the time of the original announcment this translated to approximately USD 143 per share of Xilinx common stock. However, as pointed out by Tom's Hardware, AMD stock at the time was only worth around USD 85 per share, and at the time of writing this article the company's stock has increased to USD 117.

“The acquisition of Xilinx brings together a highly complementary set of products, customers and markets combined with differentiated IP and world-class talent to create the industry’s high-performance and adaptive computing leader,” said AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su in a press release. “Xilinx offers industry-leading FPGAs, adaptive SoCs, AI engines and software expertise that enable AMD to offer the strongest portfolio of high-performance and adaptive computing solutions in the industry and capture a larger share of the approximately $135 billion market opportunity we see across cloud, edge and intelligent devices.”

With Xilinx now a part of AMD, the company will greatly increase its influence across industries such as 5G, data center, ADAS and industrial automation. Also worth noting is that together with Xilinx, AMD will overtake MediaTek in revenue and become the fourth largest IC design company behind third-place Nvidia, according TrendForce’s investigations.

Former Xilinx CEO Victor Peng will join AMD as president of the newly formed Adaptive and Embedded Computing Group (AECG).