© UMC

The company says in an update that a company-wide PCR test is being conducted. Once the PCR test is completed, HeJian Technology will resume its production as soon as possible with local authorities’ approval.

The HeJian fab contributes approximately 5% to UMC’s consolidated revenues. While production has halted, UMS still reiterates its first-quarter financial guidance, stating that it will not be impacted by this event.

The company’s first-quarter guidance is for average selling price to increase 5% QoQ, gross profit margin to be approximately 40%, and shipment to remain flat.

The HeJian fab operates using 0.5μm - 0.11μm processes and has a capacity of 50,000 wafers per month.