Galaxy Semiconductor to acquire Ippon Innovation
Galaxy Semiconductor, a provider of data analytics solutions, says it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Ippon Innovation of Toulouse, France.
The French company is a provider of Advanced Statistics and AI Algorithms for improving Reliability, Quality, Yield, & Efficiency for semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, and other industries.
The company was founded by Dr. François Bergeret back in 2007, bringing with him 15 years of experience as a Statistician and Zero-Defect Manager at Motorola and Freescale (today NXP). Ippon has customers such as Microchip, ST Microelectronics, Soitec, Sanofi, & Pierre Fabre.
"With this acquisition, we'll be adding a portfolio of unique & powerful IP to Galaxy's data management solutions. In addition, we'll be onboarding some positively brilliant Data Scientists and Software Developers," said Wes Smith, CEO of Galaxy in a press release. "Having worked in partnership with Ippon for several years, we're looking forward to announcing new products in the very near future incorporating Ippon technology that will bring unique and differentiated value to our customers."
"Galaxy is a logical choice to leverage and commercialize Ippon's Intellectual Property", Dr. Bergeret, says. "Galaxy's data systems and strong relationships across a long list of customers will provide some new and exciting opportunities to grow our businesses. I'm looking forward to continuing to develop innovative solutions and strong synergies with the Galaxy family."