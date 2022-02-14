© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

The French company is a provider of Advanced Statistics and AI Algorithms for improving Reliability, Quality, Yield, & Efficiency for semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, and other industries.

The company was founded by Dr. François Bergeret back in 2007, bringing with him 15 years of experience as a Statistician and Zero-Defect Manager at Motorola and Freescale (today NXP). Ippon has customers such as Microchip, ST Microelectronics, Soitec, Sanofi, & Pierre Fabre.

"With this acquisition, we'll be adding a portfolio of unique & powerful IP to Galaxy's data management solutions. In addition, we'll be onboarding some positively brilliant Data Scientists and Software Developers," said Wes Smith, CEO of Galaxy in a press release. "Having worked in partnership with Ippon for several years, we're looking forward to announcing new products in the very near future incorporating Ippon technology that will bring unique and differentiated value to our customers."