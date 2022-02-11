© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

ProPhotonix. which has more than 25 years' experience in developing OEM LED systems and laser modules, will now become a wholly owned subsidiary of Exaktera.



​"The goal is to further strengthen our position as one of the world's leading suppliers of critical high-precision components to our customers," said Exaktera CEO Phil Martin in a press release. "With its many years of experience, strong market penetration and high level of application expertise in the field of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules, ProPhotonix is the ideal addition for this purpose.

Exaktera was founded as recently as last year and ProPhotonix is already the company's the company's second acquisition, following the deal to take on Z-Laser.