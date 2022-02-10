The company’s Vietnamese manufacturing subsidiary, Murata Manufacturing Vietnam Da Nang Co., Ltd. will change its name to Murata Manufacturing Vietnam CO., Ltd.

Then, on April 1, Murata Manufacturing Vietnam Ho Chi Minh Co., Ltd. will merge with Murata Manufacturing Vietnam CO., Ltd. which will be the surviving corporation.



The Saitama Murata Manufacturing Group manufactures coil products using a proprietary winding process. It joined the Murata Manufacturing Group back in 2014. The merging of the manufacturing subsidiaries aims to improve the efficiency of Vietnamese operations and boost manufacturing capability.