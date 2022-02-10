© Nexperia

“We will have record investments into our facilities, people and into innovative products in 12 inch. This will enable Nexperia to transition into a world leader in essential semiconductors with a revenue of more than USD $10bn by 2030,” says Xuezheng Zhang, CEO of Nexperia in a press release. “We will achieve this by becoming the number one supplier in the market segments that we serve.”

Nexperia’s is attributing its growth to ongoing investment in products, production facilities as well as its employees. The company says in the press release that it is investing heavily in manufacturing facilities in Europe and Asia and continuously expanding capacity.

Nexperia recently opened new R&D design centers in Penang, Malaysia and Shanghai, China and it will soon open a new design center in Dallas, USA. Next step is to recruit new talent.