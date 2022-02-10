© SPARK Microsystems

SPARK Microsystems is bringing to market a next-generation ultra-wideband wireless transceiver.

"We are thrilled to offer the cutting-edge ultra-wideband technology that SPARK Microsystems delivers to our global customer base," said David Stein, vice president of global supplier management for Digi-Key. "We know that our customers fuel the world's innovation. They now have a flexible, low latency and more power-efficient wireless solution with SPARK Microsystems' game-changing products."



SPARK Microsystems is a fabless semiconductor company focused on ultra-low power wireless communications for high-performance personal area networks and IoT-connected devices.