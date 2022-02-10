More specifically the expansion means that the ASICs specialist is opening an office in Ghent.

“With this expansion we demonstrate both our leadership and ambition. And with the new office, we also gain access to the expertise and talent pool of the Ghent region. A region which alongside Leuven is an important education and knowledge cluster for new technologies. Newly graduated engineers and experienced designers can come and work with us on projects with real impact, and at the same time bolster their careers,” says Bram De Muer, CEO of ICsense in a press release.