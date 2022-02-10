© baloncici dreamstime.com Business | February 10, 2022
ICsense expands IC design activities - opens office in Ghent
ICsense, a Leuven-based IC design house and TDK Group company, says it is expanding its activities to meet the sustained surge in IC demand, among others from European car manufacturers and medical equipment suppliers.
More specifically the expansion means that the ASICs specialist is opening an office in Ghent.
“With this expansion we demonstrate both our leadership and ambition. And with the new office, we also gain access to the expertise and talent pool of the Ghent region. A region which alongside Leuven is an important education and knowledge cluster for new technologies. Newly graduated engineers and experienced designers can come and work with us on projects with real impact, and at the same time bolster their careers,” says Bram De Muer, CEO of ICsense in a press release.
Toshiba's making progress on the restart of its 200-mm line The 200-mm line at Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corp's plant in Oita, southern Japan, has been suspended since January 22 when a major earthquake hit the coast of Kyushu. In a new update the company says that it will be back to full speed by mid March.
A new, better way to optimize a signal chain with a continuous-time sigma-delta converter Question: Why should I consider using CTSD ADCs to improve my signal chain design?
European semi distribution outperforms expectations European components distribution recorded fourth quarter growth of 39.4% in semiconductors and 39.5% in interconnect, passive and electromechanical components. However, shortages will continue well into 2022, reports DMASS.
GlobalFoundries closed 2021 with a 36% revenue increase The semiconductor foundry managed to capitalise on the unprecedented demand for semiconductor solutions as it reports revenues of USD 6.6 billion for 2021, a 36% YoY growth.
EU proposes Chips Act to confront chip shortages The EU Commission has presented its European Chips Act - aiming to strengthen manufacturing activities in the EU and support the scale-up and innovation of the whole value chain and addressing the security of supply.
NVIDIA’s acquisition of Arm failed – Arm to go public NVIDIA and SoftBank have terminated NVIDIA's $40 billion acquisition of Arm. The deal was set to become the largest semiconductor deal in history, had it gone through.
Intel launches $1B fund to build its foundry ecosystem The US chipmaker has just launched a USD 1 billion fund to support early-stage startups and established companies that are building disruptive technologies for the foundry ecosystem.
Camtek receives orders from two tier-1 IDMs Camtek announces that it has received orders of approximately USD 20 million from two unnamed tier-1 integrated device manufacturers.
Three options to optimize the control loop of power converters Question: Is there an easy way to select the external components for power converters?
Zygo expands with new European office Optical metrology and optical component manufacturer Zygo Corporation – a business unit of Ametek, Inc. – is opening a new office in Italy.
The House passes COMPETES Act – looking to supercharge chip industry On 4 February, 2022 the U.S. House of Representatives passed the America Creating Opportunities for Manufacturing Pre-Eminence in Technology and Economic Strength (America COMPETES) Act. A bill which includes funding for the CHIPS Act – geared towards strengthening domestic semiconductor manufacturing and research.
GW to expand capacity following failed Siltronic deal After failing to reach all completion conduction for its acquisition of Siltronic, GlobalWafers says that the funds originally intended for the acquisition are now earmarked for capital and operating expenses.
NXP reports 28% revenue increase in 2021 “NXP delivered full-year record revenue of USD 11.06 billion, an increase of 28% year-on-year, with demand accelerating across all of our focus end-markets throughout the year,” says Kurt Sievers, NXP president and CEO in the company fiscal report.
Linde ink deal with semiconductor manufacturer in Singapore Linde announces that it has signed an agreement to supply high-purity industrial gases to an unnamed semiconductor manufacturer in Singapore.
Toshiba to increase production with new 300-mm wafer fab Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation says that it will construct a new 300-mm wafer fabrication facility for power semiconductors at its main discrete semiconductor production base, Kaga Toshiba Electronics Corporation, in Ishikawa Prefecture.
Fusion Worldwide expands with two new European offices The global sourcing specialist is expanding its footprint throughout EMEA with the opening of offices in Paris, France, and Udine, Italy.
ClassOne expands engineering team with former Micron manager ClassOne Technology has appointed Alia Doll – formerly with Micron Technology – as its new director of engineering.
AMD saw its revenues soar 68% in 2021 Each of AMD’s businesses performed well during 2021, with data center revenue doubling YoY. The company says that it another year of significant growth in 2022 as tit ramps its current portfolio.
Infineon starts 2022 with increased revenues "Infineon has made a successful start into the 2022 fiscal year. We were able to significantly increase both our revenue and our Segment Result further," says Dr. Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon, in the company's 1Q22 report.
Wolfspeed sees its 2Q22 revenues increase 36% YoY Wolfspeed – formerly known as Cree – achieved revenue of USD 173.1 million for its second quarter of fiscal 2022, ended December 26, 2021.
Alchip Technology moves North America operation Taiwanese high-performance computing ASIC company, Alchip Technologies, has moved its North American headquarters to San Jose, California.
Toshiba's 200-mm line in Oita remains suspended The 200-mm line at Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corp's plant in Oita, southern Japan, remains suspended after the major earthquakes that hit coast of Kyushu on January 22.
AMD clear final hurdle in Xilinx acquisition On January 27, 2022, AMD and Xilinx received a "green light" from China – the last regulatory approval needed to complete AMD's acquisition of Xilinx, which was originally announced back in October 2020.
TTI ink distribution deal with Taiyo Yuden Electronic components distributor, TTI, Taiyo Yuden extensive passives line card portfolio.
GlobalWafer failed to meet the deadline in Siltronic deal The deadline for GlobalWafer's all-cash tender offer for Siltronic, has passed without approval by the German Government.
Vodafone opens new European R&D Centre in Malaga Vodafone announces that it has opened Europe's first dedicated R&D centre for the advancement of microchip architecture to power new Open RAN networks.