February 09, 2022

European semi distribution outperforms expectations

European components distribution recorded fourth quarter growth of 39.4% in semiconductors and 39.5% in interconnect, passive and electromechanical components. However, shortages will continue well into 2022, reports DMASS.

European components distribution reported massive growth in Q421 and ended the full year at new record sales levels, says the industry organisation DMASS

Semiconductor sales –as reported by the members of the industry body – grew 39.4% YoY to a new record level of EUR 2.62 billion. IP&E (Interconnect, Passive and Electromechanical) components grew by 39.5% to EUR 1.13 billion, also a new record. In total, across all components, distribution sales in 2021 grew by 25.4% to over EUR 13.9 billion.

“We have seen similar or higher growth rates in distribution in the past, but the sales levels we have achieved in 2021 are unprecedented. Considering that the pressure in the components market is still on – represented by extremely high bookings, huge backlogs and lead-times well into 2023 – our optimism for the new year is accompanied by some concern about the effects of the shortage on the growth rates of our customers,” says Hermann Reiter, chairman of DMASS, in a press release.

The chairman also points out that while growth opportunities are huge, so are also the accumulated risks – such as double-ordering. Not to mention potential new risks, such as further pandemic-related supply chain disruptions and geopolitical conflicts.

Semiconductors

Digging deeper into the numbers from DMASS, we see that semiconductor distribution in the different regions and countries across Europe experienced a rather large spread of growth rates during the last quarter of 2021, ranging from 16% to 55%. 

The major countries however, all ended up in the same zone. Germany grew by 44.4% to EUR 707 million, Eastern Europe by 30.5% to EUR 467 million, Italy climbed a whopping 50.9% to EUR 233 million, France by 43% to EUR 170 million and the UK by 42.8% to EUR 174 million. At an annual level, almost all countries grew by a double-digit percentage.

Product and product group-wise, Memories were the fastest growing semiconductor product group during the quarter, DMASS reports pointing to an increase of 64.3% to EUR 284 million. The group was followed by Discrete with 54.9% growth and total resales of EUR 155 million. The major product groups, Analog and MOS Micro, grew by 39.3% and 34.5% respectively to EUR 729 million and EUR 517 million respectively. 

DMASS also reports that Power, Sensors and Standard Logic remained above average with Opto, Other Logic and Programmable Logic were below average. At an annual level, the big winners were however, Discretes, Memories, Sensors and Power Devices.

Interconnect, Passive and Electromechanical Components

Looking at Interconnect, Passive and Electromechanical (IP&E) components we see parallels to semiconductors and the group even outgrew them on an annual level. An annual growth of 32.1% to EUR 4.36 billion represents a new record since the start of IP&E reporting. In Q4, IP&E grew 39.5% to EUR 1.13 billion Euro. 

Regional growth was equally spread, except for a trailing Russia, DMASS says. On the product side, Passives remained the biggest group, with an increase of 40.6% to EUR 534 million, followed closely by Electromechanical products (including Connectors) which grew by 38.7% to EUR 525 million. Power Supplies (including Batteries), the smallest group, remained steady at 36.9% growth and EUR 68 million turnover. At an annual level, both Passives and Electromechanics, showed a balanced growth performance.

“Great to see our market performing so well, we out-performed our recent expectations by some degree. It was interesting to see that IP&E sequentially fell back behind Q3 while Semis remained strong through the year-end.We expect 2022 to be another strong year and would hope that supply chain issues, as recently reported from China, with production stops due to CoVID-19 infections, will evaporate soon,  Hermann Reiter concludes.

NVIDIA’s acquisition of Arm failed – Arm to go public NVIDIA and SoftBank have terminated NVIDIA's $40 billion acquisition of Arm. The deal was set to become the largest semiconductor deal in history, had it gone through.
Intel launches $1B fund to build its foundry ecosystem The US chipmaker has just launched a USD 1 billion fund to support early-stage startups and established companies that are building disruptive technologies for the foundry ecosystem.
Camtek receives orders from two tier-1 IDMs Camtek announces that it has received orders of approximately USD 20 million from two unnamed tier-1 integrated device manufacturers.
Three options to optimize the control loop of power converters Question: Is there an easy way to select the external components for power converters?
Zygo expands with new European office Optical metrology and optical component manufacturer Zygo Corporation – a business unit of Ametek, Inc. – is opening a new office in Italy.
The House passes COMPETES Act – looking to supercharge chip industry On 4 February, 2022 the U.S. House of Representatives passed the America Creating Opportunities for Manufacturing Pre-Eminence in Technology and Economic Strength (America COMPETES) Act. A bill which includes funding for the CHIPS Act – geared towards strengthening domestic semiconductor manufacturing and research.
GW to expand capacity following failed Siltronic deal After failing to reach all completion conduction for its acquisition of Siltronic, GlobalWafers says that the funds originally intended for the acquisition are now earmarked for capital and operating expenses.
NXP reports 28% revenue increase in 2021 “NXP delivered full-year record revenue of USD 11.06 billion, an increase of 28% year-on-year, with demand accelerating across all of our focus end-markets throughout the year,” says Kurt Sievers, NXP president and CEO in the company fiscal report.
Linde ink deal with semiconductor manufacturer in Singapore Linde announces that it has signed an agreement to supply high-purity industrial gases to an unnamed semiconductor manufacturer in Singapore.
Toshiba to increase production with new 300-mm wafer fab Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation says that it will construct a new 300-mm wafer fabrication facility for power semiconductors at its main discrete semiconductor production base, Kaga Toshiba Electronics Corporation, in Ishikawa Prefecture.
Fusion Worldwide expands with two new European offices The global sourcing specialist is expanding its footprint throughout EMEA with the opening of offices in Paris, France, and Udine, Italy.
ClassOne expands engineering team with former Micron manager ClassOne Technology has appointed Alia Doll – formerly with Micron Technology – as its new director of engineering.
AMD saw its revenues soar 68% in 2021 Each of AMD’s businesses performed well during 2021, with data center revenue doubling YoY. The company says that it another year of significant growth in 2022 as tit ramps its current portfolio.
Infineon starts 2022 with increased revenues "Infineon has made a successful start into the 2022 fiscal year. We were able to significantly increase both our revenue and our Segment Result further," says Dr. Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon, in the company's 1Q22 report.
Wolfspeed sees its 2Q22 revenues increase 36% YoY Wolfspeed – formerly known as Cree – achieved revenue of USD 173.1 million for its second quarter of fiscal 2022, ended December 26, 2021.
Alchip Technology moves North America operation Taiwanese high-performance computing ASIC company, Alchip Technologies, has moved its North American headquarters to San Jose, California.
Toshiba's 200-mm line in Oita remains suspended The 200-mm line at Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corp's plant in Oita, southern Japan, remains suspended after the major earthquakes that hit coast of Kyushu on January 22.
AMD clear final hurdle in Xilinx acquisition On January 27, 2022, AMD and Xilinx received a "green light" from China – the last regulatory approval needed to complete AMD's acquisition of Xilinx, which was originally announced back in October 2020.
TTI ink distribution deal with Taiyo Yuden Electronic components distributor, TTI, Taiyo Yuden extensive passives line card portfolio.
GlobalWafer failed to meet the deadline in Siltronic deal The deadline for GlobalWafer's all-cash tender offer for Siltronic, has passed without approval by the German Government.
Vodafone opens new European R&D Centre in Malaga Vodafone announces that it has opened Europe’s first dedicated R&D centre for the advancement of microchip architecture to power new Open RAN networks.
SK hynix forecasts improved supply chain in 2H The South Korean chipmaker is reporting consolidated revenue for 2021 was KRW 42.998 trillion (EUR 31.82 billion), up 35% YoY from KRW 31.900 trillion (EUR 23.60 billion) the year before.
Electrocomponents appoints new Chief Services Officer Electrocomponents has appointed Doug Moody as the group’s Chief Services Officer, reporting to CEO Lindsley Ruth.
Micron plans to close Shanghai DRAM operations The US semiconductor company is reportedly looking to refocus its Shanghai operation towards the production of NAND memory.
Nova completes acquisition of ancosys Nova has completed the acquisition of ancosys GmbH, a privately held company headquartered in Germany.
Former Dialog CFO joins Western Digital Wissam Jabre will assume the role of Western Digital’s Executive Vice President and CFO as of February 7, 2022.
