Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
© Analog Devices Business | February 07, 2022

Three options to optimize the control loop of power converters

Question: Is there an easy way to select the external components for power converters?

Answer: There are three possibilities.

Almost every power supply has a control loop to maintain the output voltage at a constant value. In the design of a power supply, the aim is to optimize the control loop so that if there are fluctuations in the input voltage or load transients, the deviations in the controlled output voltage from the setpoint are minimized. An important relationship here is the size of the output capacitors in relation to the response speed of the switching regulator IC. If the response of the loop is particularly fast, smaller output capacitors can be used while keeping the output voltage within the permissible range. Thus, optimization of the response speed of the switching regulator leads to reduced system cost and a lower space requirement for the circuit because smaller output capacitors can be used.

With most switching regulator ICs, there is a compensation pin, frequently called ITH or VC, for control loop adjustment. With skillful selection of capacitances and resistances, poles and zeros can be added to the transfer function of the control loop to ensure optimal dynamic performance and high control loop stability. But how are these compensation components selected?

There are three approaches that can be taken for this.

  • 1. Manual calculation with data taken from the data sheet:

The first method uses the calculation formulas in the data sheet for a switching regulator IC. A stabilization concept is proposed in consideration of one selected power stage. Figure 1 shows an LTC3311 IC with the corresponding ITH pin and suitable compensation components.

Figure 1. An LTC3311 switching regulator IC with an ITH pin for adjustment of control loop speed and stability.
Figure 2. LTpowerCAD for selection of the compensation components and for optimization of the control loop.
  • 2. Using a design tool:

The second way to find a suitable transfer function setting involves using a design tool such as LTpowerCAD® to calculate the external components. This approach provides additional insight into the control loop response. Figure 2 shows the LTpowerCAD user interface with a graphical representation of the control loop in a Bode plot, as well as the response of the output voltage to load transients in the time domain. The ITH setting values can be comfortably varied and an optimal setting can be found with this method.

There’s a saying from Goethe that “all theory is gray.” In practice, there are parasitic components that should be accounted for and checked before development transitions to mass production. The compensation components that have already been selected are connected to the ITH pin and load transient tests are performed to check whether the voltage change at VOUT is within the permissible range and whether the voltage converter is working stably.

This hardware test only checks one setting option for compensation. However, it is possible that the setting can be optimized with slightly modified values. To find this out, all kinds of soldering work must be done on the hardware because the external components must be changed with new values to find the optimal compensation component combination.

Figure 3. Optimization of the compensation components with an LB013A board from Analog Devices.
  • 3. The elegant approach—using a preconfigured RC network:

Figure 3 shows a third, elegant way to solve this problem using a preconfigured RC network. The LB013A board from Analog Devices is a small circuit board on which a simple switchable and adjustable RC network is implemented. The total capacitance and resistance values can be changed through actuation of small switches and rotation of potentiometers. The laborious soldering of compensation modules is done away with and the compensation setting can be optimized in real time during a load transient test. A circuit board such as the LB013A is easy to make, but it can also be purchased from Analog Devices.

With these three methods for optimizing the compensation of a switching regulator, compensation of any power supply is possible.

About the Author: Frederik Dostal studied microelectronics at the University of Erlangen in Germany. Starting work in the power management business in 2001, he has been active in various applications positions including four years in Phoenix, Arizona, where he worked on switch-mode power supplies. He joined © Analog Devices in 2009 and works as a field applications engineer for power management at Analog Devices in München. He can be reached at frederik.dostal@analog.com.

GW to expand capacity following failed Siltronic deal After failing to reach all completion conduction for its acquisition of Siltronic, GlobalWafers says that the funds originally intended for the acquisition are now earmarked for capital and operating expenses.
NXP reports 28% revenue increase in 2021 “NXP delivered full-year record revenue of USD 11.06 billion, an increase of 28% year-on-year, with demand accelerating across all of our focus end-markets throughout the year,” says Kurt Sievers, NXP president and CEO in the company fiscal report.
Linde ink deal with semiconductor manufacturer in Singapore Linde announces that it has signed an agreement to supply high-purity industrial gases to an unnamed semiconductor manufacturer in Singapore.
Toshiba to increase production with new 300-mm wafer fab Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation says that it will construct a new 300-mm wafer fabrication facility for power semiconductors at its main discrete semiconductor production base, Kaga Toshiba Electronics Corporation, in Ishikawa Prefecture.
Ad
Fusion Worldwide expands with two new European offices The global sourcing specialist is expanding its footprint throughout EMEA with the opening of offices in Paris, France, and Udine, Italy.
Ad
ClassOne expands engineering team with former Micron manager ClassOne Technology has appointed Alia Doll – formerly with Micron Technology – as its new director of engineering.
AMD saw its revenues soar 68% in 2021 Each of AMD’s businesses performed well during 2021, with data center revenue doubling YoY. The company says that it another year of significant growth in 2022 as tit ramps its current portfolio.
Infineon starts 2022 with increased revenues "Infineon has made a successful start into the 2022 fiscal year. We were able to significantly increase both our revenue and our Segment Result further," says Dr. Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon, in the company's 1Q22 report.
Wolfspeed sees its 2Q22 revenues increase 36% YoY Wolfspeed – formerly known as Cree – achieved revenue of USD 173.1 million for its second quarter of fiscal 2022, ended December 26, 2021.
Alchip Technology moves North America operation Taiwanese high-performance computing ASIC company, Alchip Technologies, has moved its North American headquarters to San Jose, California.
Toshiba's 200-mm line in Oita remains suspended The 200-mm line at Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corp's plant in Oita, southern Japan, remains suspended after the major earthquakes that hit coast of Kyushu on January 22.
AMD clear final hurdle in Xilinx acquisition On January 27, 2022, AMD and Xilinx received a "green light" from China – the last regulatory approval needed to complete AMD's acquisition of Xilinx, which was originally announced back in October 2020.
TTI ink distribution deal with Taiyo Yuden Electronic components distributor, TTI, Taiyo Yuden extensive passives line card portfolio.
GlobalWafer failed to meet the deadline in Siltronic deal The deadline for GlobalWafer's all-cash tender offer for Siltronic, has passed without approval by the German Government.
Vodafone opens new European R&D Centre in Malaga Vodafone announces that it has opened Europe’s first dedicated R&D centre for the advancement of microchip architecture to power new Open RAN networks.
SK hynix forecasts improved supply chain in 2H The South Korean chipmaker is reporting consolidated revenue for 2021 was KRW 42.998 trillion (EUR 31.82 billion), up 35% YoY from KRW 31.900 trillion (EUR 23.60 billion) the year before.
Electrocomponents appoints new Chief Services Officer Electrocomponents has appointed Doug Moody as the group’s Chief Services Officer, reporting to CEO Lindsley Ruth.
Micron plans to close Shanghai DRAM operations The US semiconductor company is reportedly looking to refocus its Shanghai operation towards the production of NAND memory.
Nova completes acquisition of ancosys Nova has completed the acquisition of ancosys GmbH, a privately held company headquartered in Germany.
Former Dialog CFO joins Western Digital Wissam Jabre will assume the role of Western Digital’s Executive Vice President and CFO as of February 7, 2022.
Work returns to normal at Samsung's Xi’an operation Samsung has issued an update stating that its semiconductor manufacturing facilities in Xi’an, China, have returned to normal operation as of January 26th.
Kandou expands with new office in Scotland The Swiss specialist on high-speed, energy- efficient chip-to-chip link solutions is expanding and announces the official opening of its new Silicon Glen office in East Kilbride, Scotland.
STMicro reports 80% net income growth in 2021 The Semiconductor manufacturer reported fourth quarter net revenues of USD 3.56 billion, gross margin of 45.2%, operating margin of 24.9%, and net income of USD 750 million.
Rohde & Schwarz equips CSA's new EMC and radio labs CSA Group has built a new European headquarters in Plattling in Bavaria, Germany. As part of this project, CSA Group is expanding its testing capabilities for German and European customers.
VAT breaks ground on expansion in Malaysia The developer and manufacturer of vacuum valves has initiated the latest extension of its production facility in Penang, Malaysia.
Toshiba restarts some production following earthquake Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation says that it resumed production on the 150-mm wafer line at its Oita operations on January 26. The company had suspended operations at the plant following the earthquakes that occurred off the coast of Kyushu on January 22.
Load more news
February 07 2022 3:04 pm V20.1.30-1