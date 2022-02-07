© Zygo Corporation

The Italian office will be led by two new additions to the Zygo team, Marco Pagano, who joins as Senior Field Engineer, and Luca Grisoni who will shoulder the responsibilities as Sales Manager.

“ZYGO has a large and highly knowledgeable team of experts in the fields of precision metrology and optics who deliver exceptional results for its customers by constantly pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We’re thrilled to be expanding our presence in Europe. Our new office positions us to be able to grow in the region and provide exceptional service to our customers,” says Neil Curtis, DVP Sales Marketing & Service at ZYGO, in a press release.

The opening of the Italian office is in addition to its German office opened in 1999 and growing partner network throughout the United Kingdom, France, the Czech Republic, Turkey, and Romania. This network will assist European companies in increasing the quality of their products and enabling their innovative applications.