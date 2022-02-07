© SkyWater

This bipartisan legislation aims to increase U.S. production of semiconductor chips, strengthening the supply chain in order to make more goods domestically as well as invest in research and new technologies.

The Act looks to supercharge the US semiconductor industry by providing USD 52 billion for domestic semiconductor R&D and manufacturing, and at the same time inject USD 45 billion to improve the nation’s supply chains.

Industry association, SEMI, applauds the passage of the COMPETES Act as it will strengthen the semiconductor supply chain in the U.S.