Full year GAAP gross profit was USD 6.06 billion in 2021, up 43% from USD 4.23 billion in 2020. Full year GAAP Operating Income was USD 2.58 bullion, a massive increase of 518% from USD 418 million in 2020.

“In the fourth quarter, revenue was USD 3.04 billion, an increase of 21% year-on-year, above the mid-point of our guidance range. In review, 2021 was an excellent year for NXP. We experienced significant design win traction across the entire portfolio and especially within the areas of our strategic growth drivers,” Kurt Sievers continues.

Revenue for the Fourth quarter was as stated by Kurt Sievers, USD 3.04 billion, a 21.2% increase from USD 2.50 billion during the same period 2020. GAAP Gross Profit for the quarter was 1.70 billion, an increase of 33% from USD 1.28 billion during the fourth quarter 2020. Fourth quarter GAAP operating income was USD 807 million, a 39% increase from USD 764 million during the same period last year.