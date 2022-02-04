Linde ink deal with semiconductor manufacturer in Singapore
Linde announces that it has signed an agreement to supply high-purity industrial gases to an unnamed semiconductor manufacturer in Singapore.
Linde will build, own and operate a SPECTRA generator to produce ultra-high-purity nitrogen and oxygen for the customer's new multi-billion-dollar semiconductor fabrication plant. The new SPECTRA plant is expected to start up in late 2022, a press release reads.
This agreement is one of over USD 1 billion of new electronics projects signed by Linde with leading electronics companies in the past year.
"Linde's technology is designed to meet the stringent requirements of the semiconductor industry while maintaining excellent reliability and operating efficiency," said John Panikar, Executive Vice President APAC, Linde, in the press release. "Our track record in delivering on-time large projects has enabled us to capture opportunities which further strengthen our leadership in the electronics end market."