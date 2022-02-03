© ClassOne

Brought on board to guide ClassOne’s expanded engineering team, Doll reports to John Ghekiere, vice president of product and technology.

According to ClassOne CEO, Byron Exarcos, the company intends to increase staff by 25 percent through 2022, adding new hires across the engineering, sales, product and customer service functions.

“Our rapid growth path is heightening industry awareness of ClassOne as a top player in semiconductor plating and surface preparation,” Exarcos says in a press release. “With her top-notch experience and fresh perspective, Alia is ideally suited and well equipped to take on the responsibility of strengthening and driving our expert engineering organization to a world-class standard as we continue to expand our engineering capacity and offering for our global customer base.”

Doll's industry foundation was formed during her tenure with IM Flash Technologies, a former JV of Intel and Micron Technology. At IM Flash, she worked in both technical and engineering capacities. Upon dissolution of the JV in 2019, Doll continued with Micron as new product introduction (NPI) engineering manager.