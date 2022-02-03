© Paul Sakuma / AMD

The company recorded fourth quarter revenues of USD 4.8 billion, up 49% YoY and 12% QoQ – this was according to the company driven by higher revenue in the Computing and Graphics and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segments.

Fourth quarter operating income was USD 1.20 billion, up 112% from USD 570 million during the same period 2020. Fourth quarter net income decreased 45% and ended up at USD 974 million as compared to USD 1.78 billion during the same quarter 2020.

Looking at the full year of 2021, AMD recorded revenues of USD 16.4 billion, an increase of 68% over – 2020 driven by higher revenue in the Computing and Graphics and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segments.

Operating income for 2021 was USD 3.6 billion compared to USD 1.4 billion in the prior year. The company states that the operating income improvement was primarily driven by higher revenue and gross margin expansion.

Net income for the full year of 2021 ended up at USD 3.2 billion compared to USD 2.5 billion in the prior year, which included a USD 1.3 billion income tax benefit recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020.

“2021 was an outstanding year for AMD with record annual revenue and profitability,” said AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su. “Each of our businesses performed extremely well, with data center revenue doubling year-over-year driven by growing adoption of AMD EPYC processors across cloud and enterprise customers. We expect another year of significant growth in 2022 as we ramp our current portfolio and launch our next generation of PC, gaming and data center products.”

AMD recently announced that it had received approval from the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) of the People’s Republic of China for the acquisition of Xilinx. The company currently anticipates that the acquisition will close in the first quarter of 2022.