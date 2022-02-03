evertiq.comevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© Infineon Technologies AG Business | February 03, 2022

Infineon starts 2022 with increased revenues

"Infineon has made a successful start into the 2022 fiscal year. We were able to significantly increase both our revenue and our Segment Result further," says Dr. Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon, in the company's 1Q22 report.

The German semiconductor manufacturer is reporting first quarter 2022 revenues of EUR 3.16 billion, an increase of 5% from the previous quarter and a 20% increase from the same quarter last year.

Profit for the period amounted to EUR 457 million, a 2% decrease from the fourth quarter of 2021 but an increase of 79% from EUR 256 million during the first quarter 2021.

"Demand for our products and solutions remains very strong. Utilization of our manufacturing capacities is very high and we are expanding them step by step. This will help us improve the availability of products that we manufacture in-house over the course of the year. Overall, demand for semiconductors is outstripping supply by far. Electrification and digitalization continue to drive substantial growth in our target markets. We expect the supply situation in some application areas to remain tight well into the current calendar year," CEO Reinhard Ploss says.

Looking att the full fiscal year of FY 2022, the company expects revenues of EUR 13.0 billion – plus or minus EUR 500 million. And the company also says that it's planning to make investments of about EUR 2.4 billion throughout the year.

 

Infineon starts 2022 with increased revenues "Infineon has made a successful start into the 2022 fiscal year. We were able to significantly increase both our revenue and our Segment Result further," says Dr. Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon, in the company's 1Q22 report.
Wolfspeed sees its 2Q22 revenues increase 36% YoY Wolfspeed – formerly known as Cree – achieved revenue of USD 173.1 million for its second quarter of fiscal 2022, ended December 26, 2021.
Alchip Technology moves North America operation Taiwanese high-performance computing ASIC company, Alchip Technologies, has moved its North American headquarters to San Jose, California.
Toshiba's 200-mm line in Oita remains suspended The 200-mm line at Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corp's plant in Oita, southern Japan, remains suspended after the major earthquakes that hit coast of Kyushu on January 22.
AMD clear final hurdle in Xilinx acquisition On January 27, 2022, AMD and Xilinx received a "green light" from China – the last regulatory approval needed to complete AMD's acquisition of Xilinx, which was originally announced back in October 2020.
TTI ink distribution deal with Taiyo Yuden Electronic components distributor, TTI, Taiyo Yuden extensive passives line card portfolio.
GlobalWafer failed to meet the deadline in Siltronic deal The deadline for GlobalWafer's all-cash tender offer for Siltronic, has passed without approval by the German Government.
Vodafone opens new European R&D Centre in Malaga Vodafone announces that it has opened Europe’s first dedicated R&D centre for the advancement of microchip architecture to power new Open RAN networks.
SK hynix forecasts improved supply chain in 2H The South Korean chipmaker is reporting consolidated revenue for 2021 was KRW 42.998 trillion (EUR 31.82 billion), up 35% YoY from KRW 31.900 trillion (EUR 23.60 billion) the year before.
Electrocomponents appoints new Chief Services Officer Electrocomponents has appointed Doug Moody as the group’s Chief Services Officer, reporting to CEO Lindsley Ruth.
Micron plans to close Shanghai DRAM operations The US semiconductor company is reportedly looking to refocus its Shanghai operation towards the production of NAND memory.
Nova completes acquisition of ancosys Nova has completed the acquisition of ancosys GmbH, a privately held company headquartered in Germany.
Former Dialog CFO joins Western Digital Wissam Jabre will assume the role of Western Digital’s Executive Vice President and CFO as of February 7, 2022.
Work returns to normal at Samsung's Xi’an operation Samsung has issued an update stating that its semiconductor manufacturing facilities in Xi’an, China, have returned to normal operation as of January 26th.
Kandou expands with new office in Scotland The Swiss specialist on high-speed, energy- efficient chip-to-chip link solutions is expanding and announces the official opening of its new Silicon Glen office in East Kilbride, Scotland.
STMicro reports 80% net income growth in 2021 The Semiconductor manufacturer reported fourth quarter net revenues of USD 3.56 billion, gross margin of 45.2%, operating margin of 24.9%, and net income of USD 750 million.
Rohde & Schwarz equips CSA's new EMC and radio labs CSA Group has built a new European headquarters in Plattling in Bavaria, Germany. As part of this project, CSA Group is expanding its testing capabilities for German and European customers.
VAT breaks ground on expansion in Malaysia The developer and manufacturer of vacuum valves has initiated the latest extension of its production facility in Penang, Malaysia.
Toshiba restarts some production following earthquake Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation says that it resumed production on the 150-mm wafer line at its Oita operations on January 26. The company had suspended operations at the plant following the earthquakes that occurred off the coast of Kyushu on January 22.
TI revenues increased 19% YoY during Q4 Texas Instruments Incorporated reported fourth quarter revenue of USD 4.83 billion and a net income of USD 2.14 billion.
Agile Analog builds footprint in Asia-Pacific The UK-based analog IP supplier is responding to demand from chip manufacturers in the Asia-Pacific region by establishing its first regional sales and engineering support operation, based in Taipei, Taiwan.
How to use LTspice simulations to account for the effect of voltage dependence Question: How can I take the DC bias effect of multi-layer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs) into account in circuit simulations?
Moov expands and opens second headquarters in Texas Moov, a marketplace for used manufacturing equipment, announces that the company is expanding and making Austin, Texas, the location of its second headquarters.
IVWorks acquires Saint-Gabain’s GaN wafer business South Korean GaN epi-wafer startup, IVWorks announces that it has acquired Saint-Gobain’s GaN wafer business as the company looks to strengthen its competitiveness on the EV market.
Altus signs exclusive partnership with Solderking Capital equipment distributor Altus Group have entered into a strategic exclusive partnership with Solderking, a manufacturer of solders and chemical consumables.
GlobalWafers / Siltronic deal gets Chinese green light GlobalWafers says in an update that it has now obtained merger control clearance from the State Administration for Market Regulation of China regarding its acquisition of Siltronic
Load more news
February 03 2022 12:31 pm V20.1.26-1