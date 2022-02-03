© Infineon Technologies AG

The German semiconductor manufacturer is reporting first quarter 2022 revenues of EUR 3.16 billion, an increase of 5% from the previous quarter and a 20% increase from the same quarter last year.

Profit for the period amounted to EUR 457 million, a 2% decrease from the fourth quarter of 2021 but an increase of 79% from EUR 256 million during the first quarter 2021.

"Demand for our products and solutions remains very strong. Utilization of our manufacturing capacities is very high and we are expanding them step by step. This will help us improve the availability of products that we manufacture in-house over the course of the year. Overall, demand for semiconductors is outstripping supply by far. Electrification and digitalization continue to drive substantial growth in our target markets. We expect the supply situation in some application areas to remain tight well into the current calendar year," CEO Reinhard Ploss says.

Looking att the full fiscal year of FY 2022, the company expects revenues of EUR 13.0 billion – plus or minus EUR 500 million. And the company also says that it's planning to make investments of about EUR 2.4 billion throughout the year.