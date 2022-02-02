© Alchip Technologies

The new facility houses executive offices, business development and account management while also accommodating a significant expansion of technical services capabilities.

Alchip opened its original offices in October of 2019 and has since seen a significant increase in North American contribution to its global revenue. The company says in a press release that it anticipates a higher percentage of 2022 revenue growth could come from North American.

Initial demand for the company's expertise has come from server farm and cloud computing companies seeking tightly defined parameters for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications. Recently, these companies have tapped into Alchip’s packaging capabilities. The company now expects similar demand to come from network infrastructure and autonomous automotive applications.