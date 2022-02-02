Alchip Technology moves North America operation
Taiwanese high-performance computing ASIC company, Alchip Technologies, has moved its North American headquarters to San Jose, California.
The new facility houses executive offices, business development and account management while also accommodating a significant expansion of technical services capabilities.
Alchip opened its original offices in October of 2019 and has since seen a significant increase in North American contribution to its global revenue. The company says in a press release that it anticipates a higher percentage of 2022 revenue growth could come from North American.
Initial demand for the company's expertise has come from server farm and cloud computing companies seeking tightly defined parameters for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications. Recently, these companies have tapped into Alchip’s packaging capabilities. The company now expects similar demand to come from network infrastructure and autonomous automotive applications.
“We’re counting on North American to meet some of the industry’s most sophisticated high performance computing challenges,” explains Johnny Shen, President and CEO of Alchip in a press release. This new facility affirms our commitment to the North America semiconductor community to provide best-in-class local support and a wide range of ASIC design and manufacturing services for leading-edge artificial intelligence and high- performance computing products.”