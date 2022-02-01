© Paul Sakuma AMD

The National Anti-Monopoly Policy Bureau of the State Administration for Market Regulation of the People’s Republic of China have cleared the way for the companies to merge – after which Xilinx will become a wholly owned subsidiary of AMD.

AMD and Xilinx currently anticipate that to close the merger during the first quarter of 2022, a SEC-filling from AMD reads.

It was back in late October that the companies announced that they had entered into a definitive agreement for AMD to acquire Xilinx in an all-stock transaction valued at USD 35 billion.