© Paul Sakuma AMD Business | February 01, 2022
AMD clear final hurdle in Xilinx acquisition
On January 27, 2022, AMD and Xilinx received a "green light" from China – the last regulatory approval needed to complete AMD's acquisition of Xilinx, which was originally announced back in October 2020.
The National Anti-Monopoly Policy Bureau of the State Administration for Market Regulation of the People’s Republic of China have cleared the way for the companies to merge – after which Xilinx will become a wholly owned subsidiary of AMD.
AMD and Xilinx currently anticipate that to close the merger during the first quarter of 2022, a SEC-filling from AMD reads.
It was back in late October that the companies announced that they had entered into a definitive agreement for AMD to acquire Xilinx in an all-stock transaction valued at USD 35 billion.
GlobalWafer failed to meet the deadline in Siltronic deal The deadline for GlobalWafer's all-cash tender offer for Siltronic, has passed without approval by the German Government.
Vodafone opens new European R&D Centre in Malaga Vodafone announces that it has opened Europe’s first dedicated R&D centre for the advancement of microchip architecture to power new Open RAN networks.
SK hynix forecasts improved supply chain in 2H The South Korean chipmaker is reporting consolidated revenue for 2021 was KRW 42.998 trillion (EUR 31.82 billion), up 35% YoY from KRW 31.900 trillion (EUR 23.60 billion) the year before.
Electrocomponents appoints new Chief Services Officer Electrocomponents has appointed Doug Moody as the group’s Chief Services Officer, reporting to CEO Lindsley Ruth.
Micron plans to close Shanghai DRAM operations The US semiconductor company is reportedly looking to refocus its Shanghai operation towards the production of NAND memory.
Nova completes acquisition of ancosys Nova has completed the acquisition of ancosys GmbH, a privately held company headquartered in Germany.
Former Dialog CFO joins Western Digital Wissam Jabre will assume the role of Western Digital’s Executive Vice President and CFO as of February 7, 2022.
Work returns to normal at Samsung's Xi’an operation Samsung has issued an update stating that its semiconductor manufacturing facilities in Xi’an, China, have returned to normal operation as of January 26th.
Kandou expands with new office in Scotland The Swiss specialist on high-speed, energy- efficient chip-to-chip link solutions is expanding and announces the official opening of its new Silicon Glen office in East Kilbride, Scotland.
STMicro reports 80% net income growth in 2021 The Semiconductor manufacturer reported fourth quarter net revenues of USD 3.56 billion, gross margin of 45.2%, operating margin of 24.9%, and net income of USD 750 million.
Rohde & Schwarz equips CSA's new EMC and radio labs CSA Group has built a new European headquarters in Plattling in Bavaria, Germany. As part of this project, CSA Group is expanding its testing capabilities for German and European customers.
VAT breaks ground on expansion in Malaysia The developer and manufacturer of vacuum valves has initiated the latest extension of its production facility in Penang, Malaysia.
Toshiba restarts some production following earthquake Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation says that it resumed production on the 150-mm wafer line at its Oita operations on January 26. The company had suspended operations at the plant following the earthquakes that occurred off the coast of Kyushu on January 22.
TI revenues increased 19% YoY during Q4 Texas Instruments Incorporated reported fourth quarter revenue of USD 4.83 billion and a net income of USD 2.14 billion.
Agile Analog builds footprint in Asia-Pacific The UK-based analog IP supplier is responding to demand from chip manufacturers in the Asia-Pacific region by establishing its first regional sales and engineering support operation, based in Taipei, Taiwan.
How to use LTspice simulations to account for the effect of voltage dependence Question: How can I take the DC bias effect of multi-layer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs) into account in circuit simulations?
Moov expands and opens second headquarters in Texas Moov, a marketplace for used manufacturing equipment, announces that the company is expanding and making Austin, Texas, the location of its second headquarters.
IVWorks acquires Saint-Gabain’s GaN wafer business South Korean GaN epi-wafer startup, IVWorks announces that it has acquired Saint-Gobain’s GaN wafer business as the company looks to strengthen its competitiveness on the EV market.
Altus signs exclusive partnership with Solderking Capital equipment distributor Altus Group have entered into a strategic exclusive partnership with Solderking, a manufacturer of solders and chemical consumables.
GlobalWafers / Siltronic deal gets Chinese green light GlobalWafers says in an update that it has now obtained merger control clearance from the State Administration for Market Regulation of China regarding its acquisition of Siltronic
Rohm Semiconductor resumes operations in Tianjin Due to the effects of COVID-19, Rohm's plant in Tianjin has been suspended since January 9. However, after receiving approval from the administrative authorities, it has partially resumed operations.
'20% of global chip production should be in Europe by 2030' In a ‘State of the World' special address by President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, at the World Economic Forum on January 20, the president brought up the fact that the European need for chips will double in the next decade – and that we don’t have the means to supply this.
Renesas reboots equipment after Japanese quake Toshiba wasn't the only electronics company affected by the earthquake that struck the coast of southwestern Japan on January 22. Semiconductor manufacturer Renesas confirms that some equipment halted operation but are being restarted.
Toshiba halts production at chip plant after earthquake Following the major earthquakes that occurred off the coast of Kyushu, Japan on January 22, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation has suspended operations at its semiconductor plant in Oita, southern Japan.
Intel to invest $20 billion in two new Ohio fabs The US chipmaker announces that it will invest more than USD 20 billion to build two new factories and to establish a new epicenter for advanced chipmaking in the Midwest.Load more news