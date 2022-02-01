TTI ink distribution deal with Taiyo Yuden
Electronic components distributor, TTI, Taiyo Yuden extensive passives line card portfolio.
Taiyo Yuden has been operating since the 1950s and has been engaged in research, development and production of capacitors, inductors and RF devices ever since. Today the company has become synonymus with MLCCs.
“I’m very excited for TTI’s sales force to have access to the TAIYO YUDEN product portfolio. The addition of TAIYO YUDEN’s technology will be a tremendous asset to TTI as we continue to build our board level Mobility business here in the Americas. Applications ranging from EV charging, to drivetrain electrification as well as safety and infotainment applications are all perfect for the TAIYO YUDEN product set,” says Jeff Ray, TTI Vice President of Product and Supplier Marketing.
“TAIYO YUDEN is pleased to add TTI to our authorized distribution network, a global leader in IP&E sales. TTI provides TAIYO YUDEN with the opportunity to reach more customers in the Americas than ever before. TTI’s focus on passive products will deliver great benefits to TAIYO YUDEN and our customers,” adds Joe Wilkinson, CFO/VP of Operations, Taiyo Yuden (U.S.A.).