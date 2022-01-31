Electrocomponents appoints new Chief Services Officer
Electrocomponents has appointed Doug Moody as the group’s Chief Services Officer, reporting to CEO Lindsley Ruth.
In this new role, Doug will accelerate the development and execution of a value-added services strategy to better serve customer needs and drive business growth.
Doug’s experience includes Profit and Loss (P&L) leadership across multiple industries and diverse markets globally. Prior to Electrocomponents, Doug was COO of the Asia Pacific region of Johnson Controls, based in Singapore. Previously, he was President, Asia Pacific at Tyco before the merger with Johnson Controls.
“Electrocomponents is a hugely ambitious organisation, and I am really excited to be joining at such a pivotal stage in the company’s transformational journey. With its proposition and reach to over 1.2 million customers worldwide, the Group has an enormous opportunity to strengthen its partnerships with them and ease their procurement requirements.” says Doug Moody in a press release
“We are making good progress moving from a product company to a global, omni-channel product and service solutions business. Doug will play a key role in unlocking the growth potential of our product and service solutions globally; this is a strategic priority for us,” adds Lindsley Ruth.