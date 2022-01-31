© Electrocomponents

In this new role, Doug will accelerate the development and execution of a value-added services strategy to better serve customer needs and drive business growth.

Doug’s experience includes Profit and Loss (P&L) leadership across multiple industries and diverse markets globally. Prior to Electrocomponents, Doug was COO of the Asia Pacific region of Johnson Controls, based in Singapore. Previously, he was President, Asia Pacific at Tyco before the merger with Johnson Controls.

“Electrocomponents is a hugely ambitious organisation, and I am really excited to be joining at such a pivotal stage in the company’s transformational journey. With its proposition and reach to over 1.2 million customers worldwide, the Group has an enormous opportunity to strengthen its partnerships with them and ease their procurement requirements.” says Doug Moody in a press release