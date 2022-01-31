© Micron

A "loss or technical know-how", is said to be a factor in the decision, according to a report in the South China Morning Post citing an undisclosed source.

Micron confirmed its plans to close the DRAM Engineering Group at its Shanghai Design Center to the news outlet, stating that it expects to complete the move by December 2022 and that it would not affect the rest of its operations in the city.

Moving forward, Micron will focus its efforts in Shanghai on developing NAND and SSD technology.

As a result of the decision, 150 Chinese engineers at the Shanghai Center will be asked to relocate to the US or India as a result of the decision, the report continues.