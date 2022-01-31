© kritchanut dreamstime.com

The transaction is valued at approximately USD 90 million, which is paid in cash, and includes a performance-based earnout of approximately USD 10 million. The Company expects the acquisition to be accretive on a non-GAAP basis within 12 months from closing.

ancosys is a provider of chemical analysis and metrology solutions for advanced semiconductor manufacturing. The German company's automated analytical systems combine flexible architecture with industrial-grade capabilities and support front-end, back-end, and advanced packaging semiconductor manufacturing.

"We are very excited to have closed this strategic transaction that expands our available markets and allows us to offer advanced solutions to additional processes in semiconductor manufacturing," said Eitan Oppenhaim, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nova.