Jabre bring with him over 20 years of experience in semiconductors and operations, most recently from his position as CFO at Dialog Semiconductor.

“We’re thrilled for Wissam to join the Western Digital team. Not only is he a deeply experienced financial executive with strong semiconductor and international business experience, he also has technical expertise and shares our values of collaboration and innovation,” says David Goeckeler, Western Digital CEO in a press release.

Jabre will report directly to Goeckeler and lead Western Digital’s global finance organisation including finance, accounting, financial reporting, tax, treasury, internal audit and investor relations.

Prior to joining Dialog Semiconductor in 2016, Jabre served as Corporate Vice President of Finance at Advanced Micro Devices. From 2004 to 2014, Jabre also held various finance positions during his 10-year tenure at Freescale Semiconductor, including Vice President and Chief Procurement Officer, Vice President of Global Pricing and Chief Financial Officer of the Networking & Multimedia Group.

"As a company known for its long history of innovation and technological advancements, Western Digital is strongly positioned to capitalize on this enormous growth opportunity. I look forward to working closely with David and the rest of the talented Western Digital team,” says Jabre.

Current CFO, Robert Eulau, will remain with the company during an advisory period to ensure a seamless transition.