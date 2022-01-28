© Samsung

We thank our employees and partners for their diligence and commitment to ensuring business continuity for our customers, the company writes in the update.

Back in December 29, 2021, Samsung posted an update stating that it had decided to temporarily adjust operations at its manufacturing facilities in Xi’an, China due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation. The Chinese city had been placed under lockdown due to a local outbreak of the Delta variant.

While production was never completely interrupted at Samsung’s Xi’an plant, the company’s did reduce the operational scale of the plant, as was reported by TrendForce.