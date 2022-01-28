© Rohde & Schwarz

The new test labs will enable a wide variety of product tests and certifications of very large devices weighing up to 20 tonnes. The required test and measurement and amplifier equipment comes from EMC specialist Rohde & Schwarz.

CSA Group is a provider of testing, inspection and certification. In late 2021, the Canadian organisation commissioned two new test labs at its new European headquarters in Eastern Bavaria. With the opening of the new facility, the company will be able to offer its customers a variety of testing, inspection and certification services, from a single source, in the heart of Europe. Services will cover the areas of electrical and functional safety, EMC, as well as radio, energy efficiency, environmental testing and explosion proof tests. CSA Group says that it intends to apply for numerous accreditations for this facility.

CSA Group′s European headquarters include two test chambers for EMC and radio measurements. The larger of these chambers will allow testing even very large devices of up to 4.2 m in width and 4.8 m in height, with an 8 m turntable supporting loads up to 20 tonnes.

The Canadian group has selected T&M and amplifier equipment for the two test chambers from Rohde & Schwarz. The EMC test solutions support all common civil, military, automotive and aviation standards, and all ETSI and FCC standards governing electromagnetic interference and audio breakthrough measurements.