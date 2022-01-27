© Texas Instruments

The semiconductor manufactures revenues during the fourth quarter increased to USD 4.83 billion, up 19% from USD 4.07 billion during the same period last year.

Fourth quarter operating profit amounted to USD 2.50 billion, up 38% from 1.81 billion during the fourth quarter 2020. Net income for the quarter amounted to USD 2.13 billion, up 27% from USD 1.68 billion during the same period the year before.

"Revenue increased 19% from the same quarter a year ago driven by strong demand in industrial and automotive markets. Analog revenue grew 20% and Embedded Processing grew 6% from the year-ago quarter," says Rich Templeton, TI's chairman, president and CEO in the fiscal report.

Looking at the company's segment results we see that fourth quarter 2021 revenue for the Analog segment amounted to USD 3.75 billion, up from USD 3.12 billion during the same period the year before. Embedded Processing reported revenues of USD 764 million, compared with USD 720 million and Other reported revenues of USD 310 million during the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with USD 229 million the year before.

"Our cash flow from operations of $8.8 billion for the year again underscored the strength of our business model. Free cash flow for the year was $6.3 billion and 34% of revenue. This reflects the quality of our product portfolio, as well as the efficiency of our manufacturing strategy, including the benefit of 300-millimeter production, the CEO explains.

For TI's first quarter 2022 it anticipates revenue in the range of USD 4.50 billion to USD 4.90 billion.