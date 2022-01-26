© Moov Technologies

The Tempe, Arizona-headquartered company will be occupying a 3,527 square feet space at is second headquarter location in Austin.

“This decision establishes a beachhead for Moov in one of the country’s most critical, if not the most significant, current hotbeds for the semiconductor industry,” says Moov co-founder and CEO Steven Zhou, in a press release.

Raymond Mahon, Moov’s director of customer success, will head the Austin office. Sammy Mustafa, the company’s partner development manager, will lead expansion of Moov’s sales team in the Texas capital.

“We’re not satisfied with our more than 300% year-over-year revenue growth,” says Mahon. “We’re keeping our foot on the gas, and our growth is speeding up. We are projecting to do nine figures in revenue this year.”

Moov did achieve profitability last year, but is now focused on – as Steven Zhou puts it – "hyper-growth," and increasing the company’s existing market share lead.

The news about the company's second headquarters comes just a few months after Moov closed a USD 41 million series A funding round.

In Moov’s continued expansion push the company plans to open an East Coast office as well as increasing its current presence in China and Taiwan; and open new offices in Europe, Japan, Singapore and South Korea.