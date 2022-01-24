Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
© European Union 2022 / Dati Bendo Components | January 24, 2022

'20% of global chip production should be in Europe by 2030'

In a ‘State of the World' special address by President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, at the World Economic Forum on January 20, the president brought up the fact that the European need for chips will double in the next decade – and that we don’t have the means to supply this.

Demand for semiconductors skyrocketing, von der Leyen said as she pointed out that the world is growing more and more dependent on semiconductors and that chips has found its way into products where they didn’t necessarily exist before.

“There is no digital without chips. And the European need for chips will double in the next decade. This is why we need to radically raise Europe's game on the development, production and use of this key technology,” von der Leyen said.

Europe is however strong in specific areas; which the president also mentions. As a region, Europe is touted as a semiconductor research stronghold – think power electronics, or chips for the automotive and manufacturing industries. The region does indeed have a strong footing here. And likewise Europe is well positioned in terms of the materials and equipment that are needed to run large chip manufacturing plants.

“But Europe's global semiconductors market share is only 10% and today most of our supplies come from a handful of producers outside Europe. This is a dependency and uncertainty we simply cannot afford. By 2030, 20% of the world's microchips production should be in Europe. Keep in mind that the world's production itself will double. This means quadrupling today's European production. We have no time to loose,” the president said as she confirmed her intent to propose the European Chips Act in early February.

The European Chips Act is aimed at helping the region make progress across five different areas. It is said to firstly strengthen Europe’s research and innovation capacity; it sill also work towards ensuring European leadership in design and manufacturing. Thirdly, it will further adapt EU’s state aid rules under a set of strict conditions; something that will allow public support for European ‘first of a kind' production facilities that benefit all of Europe, von der Leyen explains.

Fourthly, the Act also aims to improve Europe's “toolbox” to anticipate and respond to shortages and crises in order to secure supply. And fifth, the Act will support smaller, innovative companies, in accessing advanced skills, industrial partners and equity finance.

von der Leyen also underlined that Europe always will work to keep global markets open and connected. But also saying that Europe do need to tackle the bottlenecks that slow down its own growth – in order to become a strong player, not just in some niches, but throughout the whole value chain.

“We will create more balanced interdependencies. And we will build supply chains we can trust by avoiding single points of failure,” the president concludes.

OSI Systems bags $5 million order for electronic components
Intel to invest $20 billion in two new Ohio fabs The US chipmaker announces that it will invest more than USD 20 billion to build two new factories and to establish a new epicenter for advanced chipmaking in the Midwest.
Intel's fab 34 gets its first chipmaking tool Intel has started to equip its Fab 34 in Leixlip, Ireland – a USD 7 billion construction project – with its first chipmaking tool.
Manz receives equipment order from semiconductor customer Manz receives order from a new customer within the semiconductor industry. The order consists of equipment for Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging in microchip production.
Point-of-Load DC-to-DC converters solve voltage accuracy, efficiency, and latency issues Question: Why use point-of-load (POL) power supplies where the DC-to-DC converter is as close as possible to the load?
Dukosi partners with GF on battery management silicon Battery Management semiconductor vendor, Dukosi, has partnered with GlobalFoundries to produce feature-rich chips for electric vehicles in the automotive industry.
indie Semiconductor set up sales centre of excellence in Japan indie Semiconductor announces that the company extending its market reach and building up a strategic presence in Japan – targeting the automotive market.
Intel and ASML strengthen their collaboration Intel has made its first purchase order for ASML’s TWINSCAN EXE:5200 system, marking the next step on the path to EUV 0.55 NA (High-NA) introduction.
Mouser adds over 110 new manufacturers in 2021
Investment firm HAL invests in Prodrive Technologies Netherlands-based high-tech electronics company, Prodrive Technologies, announces a minority investment by investment company HAL.
Chroma acquires ESS Chroma ATE Inc. has acquired 100% of the shares of Environmental Stress Systems, Inc. (ESS).
TSMC earmarks $40+ billion for manufacturing expansion The worlds biggest semiconductor foundry says that it will increase capital spending to between USD 40 billion and USD 44 billion this year – after having spend USD 30 billion last year.
Siltronic and GlobalWafers deal at a standstill In light of current market reports, Siltronic AG has issued an update stating that there has been no real progress on the German investment review of the takeover by GlobalWafers.
Mycronic receives order for an SLX mask writer The Swedish manufacturer of production equipment for the electronics industry says it has received an order for an SLX mask writer from a new customer in Asia.
Semiconductor heavyweights urge congress to act on crisis IBM and 40+ business and academic leaders urges the New York state congressional delegation to act on the semiconductor crisis.
Verimatrix sold its portfolio of NFC patents to Infineon Verimatrix announces that it has sold its historical portfolio of NFC patents to semiconductor company Infineon Technologies AG for nearly USD 2 million.
JLT completes acquisition of French sales partner JLT Mobile Computers, a developer of computing solutions for demanding environments, has completed its acquisition of longtime French sales partner ID Work.
Rohm suspends Tianjin plant amid Covid-19 outbreak Following the outbreak of the new coronavirus variant in Tianjin, China on January 9, restrictions on movement have been imposed, including the start of PCR testing for all citizens. As a result, Rohm has temporarily suspended its Tianjin plant since January 9.
EMD Electronics expands with new factory in Arizona EMD Electronics, the North American Electronics business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, is expanding with a new factory in the greater Phoenix, Arizona area for the manufacture of equipment for its Delivery Systems & Services (DS&S) business.
Swedish biometrics company team up with Infineon Precise Biometrics has teamed up with Infineon to jointly provide fingerprint technology to allow various applications, including automated adjustments of driver settings in vehicles.
STMicro expects Q421 revenues of $3.56B Semiconductor manufacturer, STMicroelectronics, says that its preliminary and unaudited net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 are above its business outlook range.
Allegro MicroSystems appoints new Chief Financial Officer Allegro MicroSystems' Senior Vice President Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Paul Walsh, will be retiring.
Avnet Embedded opens new design centre in Germany In a move to further strengthen and expand its design competence of standardised and customised embedded products, Avnet Embedded opened a new design center in Deggendorf, Germany, on January 1, 2022.
TANAKA Denshi Kogyo to open new plant in China Japanese company TANAKA Denshi Kogyo will, via a subsidiary, establish a new plant in Hangzhou City, China, for the production of aluminum bonding wires for power semiconductors. The plant is scheduled to commence operations in November of 2022.
A*STAR and Soitec to develop next-gen SiC semiconductors The Institute of Microelectronics (IME) at the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) and Soitec have entered into a research collaboration with the aim of developing next-generation silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductor devices to power electric vehicles.
From Micron to Intel – David Zinsner joins as CFO Intel has appointed David Zinsner as the company’s executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO), effective Jan. 17, 2022.
Load more news
January 20 2022 3:01 pm V20.1.11-2