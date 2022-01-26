Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© analog devices Application Notes | January 26, 2022

How to use LTspice simulations to account for the effect of voltage dependence

Question: How can I take the DC bias effect of multi-layer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs) into account in circuit simulations?

Answer: Use LTspice’s nonlinear capacitor capabilities and a reasonable model.

This article describes how LTspice simulations can be used to account for the effect of voltage dependence, or DC bias, caused by the use of ceramic capacitors with even smaller and smaller case sizes. Demand for smaller electronic devices with an increasing number of features, combined with reduced current consumption, calls for size constraints on components, including MLCCs. As a result, the effect of the voltage dependence, or DC bias, is also being pushed into focus.

Miniaturization of ceramic capacitors requires higher capacitance values in an increasingly smaller space. To that end, materials with high permittivities (ε) and increasingly thin dielectric insulating layers are being implemented, making it now possible to produce high quality ceramic layers on an industrial scale.

Unfortunately, the permittivity εr = ƒ(→E ) is a function of the electric field strength, and thus the capacitance exhibits a voltage dependence. Depending on the ceramic type and the layer thickness, this effect can be very pronounced. A drop in capacitance to less than 10% of the nominal value at the maximum allowable voltage is no rarity.

In applications that work with a constant voltage applied to the MLCC (for example, decoupling capacitors), the effect can easily be taken into account. As long as the voltage remains constant, the remaining capacitance value can be taken from the data sheet or an online tool provided by the manufacturer.

But what about cases in which the voltage is variable—for example, in Figure 4, which shows an input filter on a switching regulator that should be operated with 5 V from USB to 24 V from an industrial supply? Or the AC coupling of a 2-wire Ethernet PHY with supply on the same lines with different voltage values?

In such situations, circuit simulations with LTspice provide useful insight. Some MLCC manufacturers already offer the corresponding DC bias models for down- load. In addition, LTspice provides methods for imitating the voltage-dependent behavior with implemented tools. For this, the curve of capacitance as a function of voltage and one of the approaches described in Figure 3 are useful.

LTspice offers a well-known capacitor model with a constant capacitance as well as a nonlinear model. This nonlinear model evaluates a charge equation. Direct evaluation of a nonlinear capacitance model is unsuitable due to the required charge retention. This should not be a problem here because the capacitance is yielded through differentiation of the charge with respect to the voltage. Conversely, the integral of the voltage-dependent capacitance must be formed. This has already been done for the following approaches, so these models can be used without any math.

The first-order approach uses the linear voltage dependence

from which, through integration, the charge equation

is yielded. This can now be inserted directly in LTspice nomenclature in place of the capacitance value in the capacitor: Q=x*{c0V}-0.5*x**2*({c0V}-{cVmax})/{Vmax}.

In many MLCCs, however, the initially nearly constant capacitance drops rapidly even at moderate voltages, after which it remains nearly constant. If only the linear model is used in such cases, the effective capacitance is overestimated for a large range of voltages. For this widespread case, a model based on the hyperbolic tangent (tanh) can be used:

The parameters can be easily estimated without use of further aids.

Figure 1. Tanh approximation function and associated parameters.
Figure 2. A 10 µF MLCC.

The capacitance value can also simply be replaced by the charge equation:
Q=x*({C0+Csat})/2+({Csat-C0})/4*{Vtra}*ln(cosh((x-{Vth})*2/{Vtra})).

For checking the capacitor model in LTspice, a constant voltage ramp with is applied. The amount of current through the capacitor then corresponds exactly to the capacitance value due to .

 

Figure 3. An example of a 10 µF 6.3 V 0805 MLCC with various capacitance models in LTspice.

Figure 3 clearly shows the superiority of the proposed nonlinear models over the standard constant-capacitance model. With such a capacitance curve, the linear model is sufficient for most applications.

Finally, it should be noted that only a single nonideal effect is simulated here. There are still a number of other effects in MLCCs including aging, temperature dependence, frequency dependence, AC amplitude dependence, dielectric absorption, and many more. For many applications, it is sufficient to consider the DC bias dependence as the only dominant effect. LTspice can be used as a practical tool to account for nonidealities such as DC bias prior to manufacturing the first prototype.

Figure 4. Simulation of the interference current suppression of the input filter of an LT8619 step-down regulator from the converter side for different supply voltages using the tanh model.

About the Author: Reiner Bidenbach is a field applications engineer in central Europe. He joined © Analog Devices in October 2010 with 14 years of experience in analog IC design. Reiner graduated in 1996 from the University of Ulm, Germany, with a Dipl. Ing. degree in electrical engineering. He can be reached at reiner.bidenbach@analog.com.

Altus signs exclusive partnership with Solderking Capital equipment distributor Altus Group have entered into a strategic exclusive partnership with Solderking, a manufacturer of solders and chemical consumables.
GlobalWafers / Siltronic deal gets Chinese green light GlobalWafers says in an update that it has now obtained merger control clearance from the State Administration for Market Regulation of China regarding its acquisition of Siltronic
Rohm Semiconductor resumes operations in Tianjin Due to the effects of COVID-19, Rohm's plant in Tianjin has been suspended since January 9. However, after receiving approval from the administrative authorities, it has partially resumed operations.
'20% of global chip production should be in Europe by 2030' In a ‘State of the World' special address by President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, at the World Economic Forum on January 20, the president brought up the fact that the European need for chips will double in the next decade – and that we don’t have the means to supply this.
Renesas reboots equipment after Japanese quake Toshiba wasn't the only electronics company affected by the earthquake that struck the coast of southwestern Japan on January 22. Semiconductor manufacturer Renesas confirms that some equipment halted operation but are being restarted.
Toshiba halts production at chip plant after earthquake Following the major earthquakes that occurred off the coast of Kyushu, Japan on January 22, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation has suspended operations at its semiconductor plant in Oita, southern Japan.
OSI Systems bags $5 million order for electronic components
Intel to invest $20 billion in two new Ohio fabs The US chipmaker announces that it will invest more than USD 20 billion to build two new factories and to establish a new epicenter for advanced chipmaking in the Midwest.
Intel's fab 34 gets its first chipmaking tool Intel has started to equip its Fab 34 in Leixlip, Ireland – a USD 7 billion construction project – with its first chipmaking tool.
Manz receives equipment order from semiconductor customer Manz receives order from a new customer within the semiconductor industry. The order consists of equipment for Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging in microchip production.
Point-of-Load DC-to-DC converters solve voltage accuracy, efficiency, and latency issues Question: Why use point-of-load (POL) power supplies where the DC-to-DC converter is as close as possible to the load?
Dukosi partners with GF on battery management silicon Battery Management semiconductor vendor, Dukosi, has partnered with GlobalFoundries to produce feature-rich chips for electric vehicles in the automotive industry.
indie Semiconductor set up sales centre of excellence in Japan indie Semiconductor announces that the company extending its market reach and building up a strategic presence in Japan – targeting the automotive market.
Intel and ASML strengthen their collaboration Intel has made its first purchase order for ASML’s TWINSCAN EXE:5200 system, marking the next step on the path to EUV 0.55 NA (High-NA) introduction.
Mouser adds over 110 new manufacturers in 2021
Investment firm HAL invests in Prodrive Technologies Netherlands-based high-tech electronics company, Prodrive Technologies, announces a minority investment by investment company HAL.
Chroma acquires ESS Chroma ATE Inc. has acquired 100% of the shares of Environmental Stress Systems, Inc. (ESS).
TSMC earmarks $40+ billion for manufacturing expansion The worlds biggest semiconductor foundry says that it will increase capital spending to between USD 40 billion and USD 44 billion this year – after having spend USD 30 billion last year.
Siltronic and GlobalWafers deal at a standstill In light of current market reports, Siltronic AG has issued an update stating that there has been no real progress on the German investment review of the takeover by GlobalWafers.
Mycronic receives order for an SLX mask writer The Swedish manufacturer of production equipment for the electronics industry says it has received an order for an SLX mask writer from a new customer in Asia.
Semiconductor heavyweights urge congress to act on crisis IBM and 40+ business and academic leaders urges the New York state congressional delegation to act on the semiconductor crisis.
Verimatrix sold its portfolio of NFC patents to Infineon Verimatrix announces that it has sold its historical portfolio of NFC patents to semiconductor company Infineon Technologies AG for nearly USD 2 million.
JLT completes acquisition of French sales partner JLT Mobile Computers, a developer of computing solutions for demanding environments, has completed its acquisition of longtime French sales partner ID Work.
Rohm suspends Tianjin plant amid Covid-19 outbreak Following the outbreak of the new coronavirus variant in Tianjin, China on January 9, restrictions on movement have been imposed, including the start of PCR testing for all citizens. As a result, Rohm has temporarily suspended its Tianjin plant since January 9.
EMD Electronics expands with new factory in Arizona EMD Electronics, the North American Electronics business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, is expanding with a new factory in the greater Phoenix, Arizona area for the manufacture of equipment for its Delivery Systems & Services (DS&S) business.
Swedish biometrics company team up with Infineon Precise Biometrics has teamed up with Infineon to jointly provide fingerprint technology to allow various applications, including automated adjustments of driver settings in vehicles.
Load more news
January 20 2022 3:01 pm V20.1.11-2