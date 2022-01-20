The German company is seeing continued interest for its high-tech manufacturing equipment as we enter the new year. Manz announces that it has received an order worth around USD 20 million from an unnamed producer of semiconductors.

“The number of chips required is rising sharply across industries. This dynamic will continue to intensify, most notably in the automotive industry, for example, due to the megatrends of electromobility and autonomous driving,” says Martin Drasch, CEO of Manz AG in a press release. “In order to enable increasing digitization, miniaturization is a basic prerequisite – that is, the performance of components increases while their size decreases and costs can be significantly reduced at the same time. Manz's equipment has a crucial role to play here: thanks to our comprehensive expertise in all aspects of Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging, we can significantly reduce the volume, thickness, weight, and manufacturing costs of chip packaging – to the benefit of our customers.”