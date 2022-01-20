© globalfoundries

The Scottish firm designs and markets a novel battery management technology that uses wireless communications protocols to transmit data on the health of a battery’s individual cells across the battery pack.

Dukosi says that its BMS chipset enables suppliers to re-architect batteries in electric vehicles (EVs), removing over 95% of the cables currently required to monitor temperature, state of health, and state of charge in battery packs. The simplified battery pack design saves weight and enables higher cell density, both resulting in increased driving range.

The partnership with GlobalFoundries will support the manufacturing of production-grade silicon, designed to meet the safety and reliability standards of its end markets, including AECQ100 automotive grade. It will use GF’s Auto Pro Solution.

“Battery management is essential for the safe and efficient operation of batteries” said Dukosi Chief Executive, Nat Edington in a press release. “The market requires a BMS that can meet the space and reliability demands of their applications. To date, battery management has been done with heavy and bulky wires, linking all cells to a central BMS. By replacing individual wires with one simple antenna, more accurate measurement and processing of the data at source, on every cell, batteries become inherently safer, simpler and smarter.