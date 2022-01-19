© baloncici dreamstime.com

The company says that it has created a Kabushiki Kaisha, or KK, and recently hired semiconductor industry veteran Yasuyuki Arai to lead its Japanese sales and marketing initiatives from Tokyo.

Arai was previously Head of Marketing for RF and Sensors at Infineon Technologies Japan KK with responsibility for managing and growing Infineon’s radar, Time of Flight and MEMS portfolio for automotive, consumer and industrial markets. Prior to Infineon, Arai was with Atmel and Freescale in various sales, marketing and operational roles.

“We are excited to be adding key resources and committing deep investments in Japan where some of the world’s leading automotive OEMs and supply chain partners reside,” says Vincent Wang, executive vice president of Asia sales and marketing for indie in the press release. “The addition of Arai reflects indie’s strategic pledge to our Japanese customers and partners. We look forward to further augmenting our team and providing a differentiated level of local customer support, particularly to previously untapped high-volume accounts.”

Japan’s automotive industry, which produced approximately 23 million cars in 2020 according to Marklines, is part of the top automotive manufacturing countries in the world. With the establishment of a Japanese KK, indie is now positioned to deploy its integrated solutions on the markets.