indie Semiconductor set up sales centre of excellence in Japan
indie Semiconductor announces that the company extending its market reach and building up a strategic presence in Japan – targeting the automotive market.
The company says that it has created a Kabushiki Kaisha, or KK, and recently hired semiconductor industry veteran Yasuyuki Arai to lead its Japanese sales and marketing initiatives from Tokyo.
Arai was previously Head of Marketing for RF and Sensors at Infineon Technologies Japan KK with responsibility for managing and growing Infineon’s radar, Time of Flight and MEMS portfolio for automotive, consumer and industrial markets. Prior to Infineon, Arai was with Atmel and Freescale in various sales, marketing and operational roles.
“We are excited to be adding key resources and committing deep investments in Japan where some of the world’s leading automotive OEMs and supply chain partners reside,” says Vincent Wang, executive vice president of Asia sales and marketing for indie in the press release. “The addition of Arai reflects indie’s strategic pledge to our Japanese customers and partners. We look forward to further augmenting our team and providing a differentiated level of local customer support, particularly to previously untapped high-volume accounts.”
Japan’s automotive industry, which produced approximately 23 million cars in 2020 according to Marklines, is part of the top automotive manufacturing countries in the world. With the establishment of a Japanese KK, indie is now positioned to deploy its integrated solutions on the markets.
“I’m thrilled to be part of the indie team and bringing our innovative user experience, connectivity, electrification and ADAS solutions to the Japanese market,” said Arai, vice president of Japan sales and marketing for indie. “Japan represents a launching site for leading-edge automotive technologies and, as such, I expect indie to ramp our highly integrated portfolio across an entirely new class of customers in support of our vision of empowering the Autotech revolution.”