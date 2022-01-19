Almost a third of the new manufacturers in 2021 were in the embedded space, underlining Mouser’s continued focus on IoT and 5G solutions. In recent years, Mouser has strengthened both of its embedded and sensors lineups to enhance its IoT product offerings.

Among the new manufacturers added by Mouser we find Fujitsu Semiconductor Memory Solution, a subsidiary of Fujitsu Semiconductor and supplier of high-quality, highly reliable ferroelectric RAM (FRAM) and resistive RAM (ReRAM); Hartland Controls, a Littelfuse company and supplier of components used in HVAC and other industrial applications; MultiTech, a supplier of IoT devices and services, including sensor, authentication, and communications solutions and Weidmüller, a manufacturer of industrial connectivity and IoT solutions.