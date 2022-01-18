© Prodrive Technologies

HAL will invest alongside Prodrive Technologies' two founders to support the company's ambitions, Prodrive discloses in a press release without providing further details on the size of the investment. However, in a press statement from the investment company it becomes clear the HAL is looking to acquire 31.45% of the shares in Prodrive Technologies.

“We are delighted to welcome HAL as a new investor and strong partner that will support Prodrive Technologies in its further growth and in developing meaningful innovations that address major societal challenges,” says Pieter Janssen, co-founder and CEO of Prodrive Technologies in the press release.

Prodrive Technologies is active in the research, development and manufacturing of high-tech electronics, software and mechatronic products and systems. The company provides solutions for, amongst others, the semiconductor, medical and electric mobility industries. Sales over the financial year 2020 amounted to USD 279 million.